Islamists have been baying for the blood of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad. On June 3, when an irate Muslim mob indulged in stone-pelting and brick batting in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, several took to the streets in Bareilly after the Friday Namaz to agitate against the BJP spokesperson. Islamists held placards, raised slogans against the BJP spokesperson and demanded her immediate arrest.

According to reports, following the Friday Namaz, a Muslim crowd led by Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa spokesperson Samran Khan assembled at the Raza Chowk in the Old City of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and raised slogans against Nupur Sharma. Islamists holding placards denouncing Nupur Sharma issued an ultimatum, threatening to escalate the demonstration if no action is taken against the BJP spokesperson. The Islamists have threatened to gather at the Islamia ground on June 10, 2022, to stir up the agitation if the BJP spokesperson is not arrested until then.

Samran Khan, the spokesperson for Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa, said the BJP spokesperson insulted their Prophet, which he warned would not be accepted. Nupur Sharma’s remark, he said, had hurt minorities’ religious sentiments, and she should be punished accordingly.

On its website, Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa says, “In order to give Religious, social and economic stability to the Muslim Ummah, Aala Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza Qadri Muhad’dith Barelvi Alaihir Rahma established Jamat Raza-e-Mustafa on the 7th Rabi ul Aakhir 1339 Hijri co-inciding with 17th December 1920. One of the clear aims of this movement, is to also refute the deviant sects, and safeguard the beliefs (Aqaa’id) of the Muslims. Jamat Raza-E-Mustafa has done various glorious achievement during 1921 to 1926 AD. In 1960 Jamat Raza-E-Mustafa had came to an end. At last in October 1963 Huzoor Mufti-E-Azam Hind Alaihir Rahma has re-established this organization and followings rules and regulations were also made”.

Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan, the national leader of the Ittihad-e-Millat Council (IMC), who was also present at Raza Chowk, said that if Nupur Sharma was not arrested, the Muslim community will stage a sit-in protest in the Islamia ground on June 10. He too urged his Muslim brethren to congregate at the Islamia Ground on June 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, as soon as the Bareilly police got the information about the ruckus, they reached the spot and gained control of the situation. The police dispersed the mob after receiving a memorandum from them.

Violence erupts in Kanpur as Islamists protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma, hundreds pelt stones at Police after Friday Namaz

It may be noted that Kanpur had also witnessed violent clashes yesterday with hundreds of Islamists pelting stones after the Friday Namaz. According to reports, the Islamists had singled out the Hindus by their names and assaulted them. The violence erupted after the Muslim community had given a call for a shutdown in the area to protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, and the shutdown turned violent after the Friday prayers.

Hundreds of Islamists joined the protest on June 3 and began to pelt stones after the Friday Namaz. The Police responded to the violence and lathi-charged some of the protesters. While they tried to get the situation under control, fierce stone pelting continued intermittently.

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, took cognizance of the incident and directed the UP Director General of Police (DGP) and state Chief Secretary, as well as the additional chief secretary, home, to use the Gangster Act and the National Security Act (NSA) against the troublemakers, imposing the strictest sections to serve as a deterrent to others.

Islamists lead the attack on Nupur Sharma, BJP spokesperson

Following a debate on Times Now on the disputed Gyanvapi structure, propaganda website AltNews, which usually waters down crimes of Islamists, cofounder Mohammed Zubair dog-whistled an online mob against Sharma, accusing her of insulting Prophet Muhammad. He was supported by other Islamists, many of whom issued death and rape threats to her and her family.

During the debate, Nupur Sharma argued that since people are mocking the Hindu faith repeatedly, they can also mock other religions referring to Islamic beliefs. Taking that video out of context, Zubair shared it with his Twitter followers, declaring Nupur a rabid communal hatemonger and someone who can incite riots. So far, no action has been taken against Muhammad Zubair.