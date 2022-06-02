As the postmortem report of the late singer Krishnakumar Kunnath famously known as KK confirms cardiac arrest as the prime reason for his death on 31st May 2022 after a concert in Kolkata, Saumitra Khan, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from West Bengal has written a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit shah on 2nd June 2022.

In this letter, the BJP MP has sought an inquiry on the irregularities in the Nazrul Mancha auditorium where the late singer KK performed for the last time.

WB BJP MP Saumitra Khan writes to Union HM Amit Shah on singer KK’s death seeking enquiry on “permitting 7000 people inside auditorium instead of its capacity of 3000, on why show was held when ACs weren’t functioning & on presence of TMC leaders in the hospital KK was admitted” pic.twitter.com/Noi78riYYV — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

It is notable that a doctor who performed the postmortem of the late singer has said while talking to PTI, ” If CPR had been given to him immediately, he could have been saved.” Saumitra Khan, in his letter, has pointed out the irregularities at the venue of this concert held in Kolkata and asked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for an inquiry in this regard.

Saumitra Khan wrote in his letter. “I want to inform you with sadness that Krishnakumar Kunnath Ji (K.K.) had come to our Kolkata-based Nazrul Mancha for a concert where he was visibly uncomfortable even during the program and after a while, we all came to know that an invaluable star of the Hindi music industry, who was dear to all of us, Krishnakumar Kunnath Ji was no more. Hon’ble Minister, there are many questions and many doubts about this incident in the minds of many people in the country including me.”

Saumitra Khan enlisted his questions in his letter that reads, “The Nazrul Mancha had a capacity of only 3000 people. Then how did around 7000 people get there? Were there any police officials on the spot or not? Did the organizers of the event give any information in the respective outpost for the concert? What report was submitted by the executive engineer of Nazrul Mancha and where is that report? What were Trinamool Congress members doing in the hospital when he was taken there for postmortem? Why were our leader Suvendu Adhikari Ji and others not allowed to come to the hospital? Who gave the permissions for this program when AC on the venue was not working?”

Saumitra Khan concluded his letter with a demand for an investigation. He wrote, “I would like to request you, Hon’ble Minister, that this matter should be investigated by the Central Investigation Agency and justice should be given to Mr Krishnakumar Kunnath.” BJP MP Saumitra Khan represents the Bishnupur constituency in Lok Sabha.

A day after the tragic and sudden death of famous singer Krishnakumar Kunnath alias KK, information regarding an existing health issue has been revealed. KK’s post-mortem report has reportedly said that the singer had multiple arterial blockages. The officials have said that KK had 80% blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. He could have been saved if CPR was administered.

KK had arrived in Kolkata for two of his live concerts in West Bengal. The auditorium of the college where the second concert took place on 31st May 2022 was full beyond capacity, which led to a lot of heat and suffocation. KK was also seen wiping his sweat several times, as well as complaining that the AC did not work. After this concert, his health started deteriorating. In the hotel, he suddenly fell unconscious. KK was then taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.