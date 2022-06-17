In another brutal violence by Nihang Sikhs, a youth was killed in Delhi for allegedly smoking on the road. In the early hours of Wednesday, June 15, two Nihang Sikhs reportedly stabbed a food delivery executive in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area over a petty issue. The 29-year-old deceased who has been identified as Sagar Singh worked as a delivery partner for the food delivery company Zomato.

He was reportedly stabbed in the chest with a kirpan and then his head was smashed with bricks by the two Nihang Sikhs for ‘smoking’ on the roadside. The deceased, according to his family members, was lying on the road in a pool of blood for at least 20 minutes, but none of the bystanders stepped forward to help him. Later, another delivery boy spotted Sagar Singh and rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that the police control room was informed about the incident at 12.30. When the local police reached the spot, residents told them that the victim has been taken to the hospital. Sagar was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital, he added.

“The victim, Sagar Singh, was stabbed in his chest. Initial probe showed that Singh had a quarrel with two people after which he was stabbed,” the DCP added.

DCP Bansal further informed that based on the CCTV footage acquired from the crime scene, the police arrested one of the accused Harshdeep Singh (22), a resident of nearby Chander Vihar, and the kirpan used in the murder was also recovered from him.

Bansal added that the police have identified and are on the lookout for the other accused. Police said an FIR has been filed against the accused under IPC section 302 (murder).

“During interrogation, Harshdeep told the police that he and his friend were near a restaurant on street number 13, Krishna Puri, when they saw Sagar blocking their way. He said they asked Sagar to move aside but he rebuked them instead,” said the DCP adding that the claims made by accused Harshdeep Singh are being verified.

In what transpired, at around 12.30 am, Sagar went to a restaurant to pick up a meal order, and two people were standing nearby. The accused prevented Sagar from smoking cigarettes on the spot when he attempted to do so. Soon after, the trio got into a disagreement, and the fight quickly escalated, with one of the accused stabbing Sagar in the chest with a knife. When Sagar attempted to flee the scene, the accused smashed his head with a stone, causing him to collapse and bleed profusely. After some time another food delivery boy noticed Sagar and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, Inder Pal, Sagar’s brother-in-law who also works as a delivery agent for Zomato, said Sagar used to work night shifts to get additional money and avoid traffic during the day. Pal added that after the incident he spoke to many eyewitnesses and those who gathered at the spot after Sagar was stabbed. Based on the information he had and what he gathered from eyewitnesses, he told media, “On June 15, he received his first order around 12 am and the order had to be picked up from an eatery close to his house on street number 13. Sagar had dinner with his wife Satwant Kaur alias Komal and their 8-year-old son and left for work. He reached the eatery on the first floor within minutes, picked up the order and climbed down the stairs. He walked across the street and started smoking a cigarette.”

“Two Nihang Sikhs, who were present near the restaurant, abused Sagar for smoking. But when Sagar told them that the was smoking in an open space, and refused to stop, the two Nihangs got angry. They took out their kirpans and stabbed him in the left side of the chest,” Pal alleged. It may be noted that kirpans are religious knifes and swords that Sikhs carry with them.

Santosh Kumar, the proprietor of a building materials store below the restaurant, said he was asleep in his shop before he was awakened at midnight by a commotion that ensued outside his shop. “When I came out, I found Sagar lying in a pool of his blood outside my shop. People who had gathered outside told me that Sagar was also beaten up with bricks that were lying near my shop,” he said.

Santosh Kumar added that the two Nihang Sikhs who stabbed Sagar mercilessly over a petty fight fled, leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

According to the family members of the deceased and Asif, the delivery agent who took Sagar to the hospital, Sagar was laying on the road bleeding for at least 20 minutes and nobody came forward to help him. This led to massive blood loss, leading to his death.

Asif said he was passing by the road when he saw Sagar lying near the pavement. “Till the time I reached, nobody touched his body. It was already 15 minutes at least. If he would have been taken to the hospital in time, he might have been saved,” Asif said.

Asif said he used Sagar’s phone to call his wife and alert her of the incident. He also informed that while attempting to contact the police helpline, the client whose order Sagar was about to deliver called up. “We couldn’t reach the emergency number so I asked the customer to inform the police. He called up the police helpline and a team reached the spot,” Asif recalled.

Sagar has been survived by his wife Satwant Kaur alias Komal and their 8-year-old son.