Xavier Musk had listed his reason for the name change as "gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Tesla chief Elon Musk (L), his son Xavier Alexander Musk (R)
Media reports have emerged today (June 21) that billionaire Elon Musk’s son has filed a plea in court to ‘change’ his name in accordance with his new gender identity. He also wants to break all ties with his biological father. The plea was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica, a day after Xavier Musk turned 18 years old in the month of April.

In the plea, the Tesla chief’s transgender child Xavier Musk asked the court to change his gender recognition from male to female and to register his new name. He said that as he turned 18, he wanted to be recognised as a female and that his name should be changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

He demanded a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting his new gender identity.

According to reports, Xavier Musk had listed his reason for the name change as “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Basically, Xavier Musk wishes to drop his father’s famous surname and adopt his mother’s last name instead. Xavier’s mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008. Elon Musk and Justine Wilson were married from 2000 to 2008. Xavier Musk also has a twin brother named, Griffin.

As per the reports, the hearing on the name change is set for June 24, Friday.

Reuters had written emails to the lawyer who represents Musk and the Tesla media office on Monday, requesting a comment on the issue but neither has responded.

