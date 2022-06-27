With the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in deep crisis following the rebellion by veteran leader Eknath Shinde, the CM has now taken back portfolios of 9 rebel ministers. An official statement said that portfolios of these rebel ministers have been handed over to other ministers now for the ease of administration.

The ministers to lose their portfolios include the leader of the rebel group Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Sandeepan Bhumare, and Uday Sawant. Along with these cabinet ministers, ministers of state Shambhuraj Desai, Rajendra Patil, Abdul Sattar, and Omprakash Kadu have also lost their portfolios.

Shiv Sena is now left with 4 cabinet ministers in the government, CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai. Aaditya Thackeray is the only MLA among them, with the other 3 being MLCs.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra crisis reached Supreme Court on Monday with the apex court hearing the rebel group’s plea over the disqualification notice sent by Maharashtra’s Deputy Speaker. In an interim relief to the rebel group, the time granted by the Deputy Speaker to the petitioners to submit their written submissions by 5:30 PM on Monday, 27th of June, has been extended till 5:30 PM on July 11.

Aaditya Thackeray says they will win this challenge with love on their side

Following the hearing in the Supreme Court, Aaditya Thackeray said that they are confident of winning this battle as they have love on their side. Expressing confidence that their government won’t fall, Thackeray said that those who run away don’t win, and those who betray don’t win.

#WATCH | “We are confident of winning. We have all love with us. Those who betray don’t win. Those who run away don’t win,” says Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray when asked how confident is he that the MVA govt won’t fall. pic.twitter.com/CCg2SZhjJO — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Aaditya Thackeray also said that there should be a ‘morality’ test before any floor test in the assembly where their government is looking short on numbers after the rebellion by the Eknath Shinde group.