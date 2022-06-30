On June 30, Twitter restricted the account of standup comic Nitin Gupta for listing crimes committed by Muslim mobs and Islamists. It happened amid reports of the social media giant refusing to take action against those who hailed the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal on the microblogging site. In a notice received by Nitin, Twitter asked him to delete a tweet from 2020.

Twitter restricted Nitin Gupta’s account over a tweet he published in 2020 (Image: Nitin)

Twitter said his tweet was found “Violating our rules against posting media depicting gratuitous gore.” The notice added, “You may not share excessively graphic media (e.g., severe injuries, torture). Exposure to gratuitous gore can be harmful, especially if the content is posted with intent to delight in cruelty or for sadistic pleasure.”

Nitin’s tweet talked about houses of Dalits being allegedly burnt in Jaunpur and other incidents that had happened in a short span when the tweet was posted. It read, “Dozens of Dalit houses burnt by Muslims in Jaunpur. Tribal boy Rituparna Pegu was killed in broad daylight by Hussain Ali, Dulal Ali Ibrahim Ali, Manuwara Khatun and Arman Ali. Ajay Pandita was shot dead in Kashmir. In the last four days alone Yeh haal to tab hai, Jab dare hue hain!”

Twitter had refused to take action against handle hailing Kanhaiya Lal killers

Earlier, OpIndia reported that Twitter had initially refused to take action against a Pakistani Twitter user who hailed the killers of Kanhaiya Lal as ‘tigers of Islam’. Later, however, the account was suspended.

Kanhaiya Lal murder

On June 28, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was murdered at his shop by two Islamists who posed as customers. He was killed for allegedly making a post in support of BJP’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Videos of the attack and his killers threatening PM Modi went viral on social media. In the video, the killers admitted to killing Kanhaiya Lal. The killers were arrested by the Police on the same day of the incident. The Ministry of Home Affairs had asked NIA to take over the case, and the investigation agency filed a formal FIR on June 29.