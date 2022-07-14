Ever since Nupur Sharma controversy was ignited by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, hatred against Nupur Sharma in general and Hindus in general has poured in from several corners of the world, including from the world famous Ajmer Dargah. While Nupur Sharma has braved death threats and rape threats since then, people supporting her on social media like Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe had to pay with their lives for extending their support.

One of the major sources of all the hatred that has been generated is the famous Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer, Rajasthan. From issuing threats of beheading to supporting the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal, the Dargah’s Khadims have been at the forefront of the hate campaign.

Links of Khadim Gauhar Chishti of Ajmer Dargah to Kanhaiya Lal’s murderers

Days after the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, it came to light that a Khadim of Ajmer Dargah named Gauhar Chishti had met one of the killers of the Hindu tailor. Citing sources, journalist Nikhil Choudhary reported that Gauhar had called for the beheading of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 17 this year for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy’.

After making the provocative speech, he travelled to Udaipur to meet Riyaz Attari, one of the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal. Interestingly, Riyaz issued threats to Sharma and her supporters through a video on the same day. Reportedly, Khadim Gauhar Chisti had asked Riyaz to make the disturbing video after brutally beading the Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

Khadim Salman Chishti issuing beheading threats in the wake of the Nupur Sharma controversy

On July 5, a video of Ajmer Dargah Khadim Salman Chishti surfaced on social media platforms in which he threatened to kill the former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma. In the video, Chishti, who is a history-sheeter with over 13 cases filed against him, including murder and attempt to murder, claimed that he would hand over his house to anyone who brings Sharma’s head. Salman Chishti has since been arrested, even though even in custody, Rajasthan Police was trying to save him.

Sarwar Chishti issued threats to launch an agitation that will ‘shake India up’

Sarwar Chishti of the Anjuman Committee of the Ajmer dargah had made a provocative statement adding to the violence and controversy around the alleged blasphemous remarks against the Prophet Mohammad. In a video that surfaced on July 6 Sarwar Chishti said, “The situation in the country right now, is such that people are committing blasphemy. They are doing mischief in the glory of the Prophet, in the glory of the Khwaja. We will not tolerate this at all. We will launch such a massive agitation that the whole Hindustan will shake.” According to the reports, Sarwar Chishti calls himself a member of the Popular Front of India. In 2020, he defended PFI saying the organisation was ”saving India’s constitution”.

Sarwar Chishti also called for economic boycott of Hindus from Ajmer Dargah

A phone call recording of Sarwar Chishti had also gone viral in which he is heard calling for an economic boycott of Hindus. Earlier the same Sarwar Chishti was seen in a viral video calling for a movement that will shake the whole Hindustan.

In this audio, he said, “Hindus of Nalla Bazar and Dargah Bazar in the Ajmer Sharif organized a rally supporting Nupur Sharma. They have called to close the shops till 12 in the noon. I request you all to make these people (Hindus) look miserable. Do this work through our groups of KGN (Khwaja Garib Nawaj). No one should buy anything from their shops in the Dargah Bazar area and the Nalla Bazar area. They earn only through the lovers of the Khwaja Sahab. And see what courage they are attempting, they are closing the shops in front of us. They are supporting Nupur Sharma. Spread this word everywhere you can, so that no one transacts a single rupee with them.”

After threatening to ‘shake India’ and calling for an economic boycott of Hindus, Sarwar Chishti even attended a ‘peace rally’ by the religious leaders following communal tension after the brutal beheading of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Islamists in Udaipur.

Syed Aadil Chishti abusing Hindu Gods

Continuing the streak of hate-filled comments from Ajmer Dargah, Syed Aadil Chishti – son of Sarwar Chishti – mocked Hindu deities. Aadil Chishti made the comments in an interview with Times Now in which he was saying derogatory things about Hindu gods.

During his Times Now appearance, Aadil Chishti said, “If Nupur Sharma is a Hindu, I have a few questions for her. How can one believe in the existence of 333 crore gods? How is this logical? We can understand if there is one god. We all are equal as humans irrespective of our religions. We believe in the existence of god and that there is an absolute god. There can be different interpretations of people of different religions. But, 333 crore gods, a wholesale of gods, how can that be believable? I feel that even if a person lives a thousand years, he cannot possibly please all 333 crore gods and goddesses.”

Further, he added, “Secondly, I would also like to remind Nupur Sharma that in Hindu mythology there is also a mention of Lord Vishnu’s 10 avatars. A few of these incarnations are in Human form, a few in the form of the animal, and a few are hybrids of human and animal forms. I would like to ask her, are these 10 avatars possible or believable? You say that he is one God and then he appears in ten different forms. Some in the form of humans, some in the form of animals and then some in a fusion form.”

Aadil Chishti went on to say, “Thirdly, how will she justify the existence of Lord Ganesh or Lord Hanuman? What I am trying to say that they were not of the human form, but you consider them to be your deities. Do these things sound logical? No they do not.”

While the hate against Hindus continues to flow from Ajmer Dargah, there have been some repercussions in the form of a boycott as the footfall in Ajmer has significantly dropped since the Khadims started airing their views publicly. However, it remains to be seen if this is a permanent boycott or people will return to fund the hate-filled Khadims and their businesses.