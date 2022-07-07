On July 7, Ajmer’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandeep Saraswat has been removed from the post Awaiting Post Orders (Line Hazir). The action against him was taken by the authorities after his video emerged on social media coaching Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah to say he was drunk while making the video threatening former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

DSP coached Salman Chishti to say he was drunk

In the video that went viral on July 6, the Ajmer Police were seen arresting Salman Chishti from his house. While taking Chishti out of his house, someone from the police said “What exactly you were high on, while recording the video?” As the video proceeds, Salman Chishti is heard saying that he does not drink and does not take drugs. At this moment a police officer, now identified as DSP Sandeep Saraswat, said, “Say that you were drunk so that it will be easy to save you.”

The video was shared by a BJP leader who said, “Releasing a Proof of Ashok Gehlot’s Anti Hindu Face. Salman Chisti who issued a bounty on Nupur Sharma’s head said “Mai Nasha nahi Karta” Rajasthan Police ‘Bol Nashe me tha, taaki bachaya jae’.

In another video, the accused Chishti is seen being welcomed by a group of people and police personnel. Someone in the background says, “befikr reh, sab baat ho gayi hai” (stay relaxed, all has been arranged).

After Chishty was arrested, the Rajasthan police released a statement insisting that he was in an inebriated state when he made the threat video.

Chishti announced to give his house as a bounty for killing Nupur Sharma

A few days ago, a video of Salman Chishti went viral on social media where he announced a bounty for killing Nupur Sharma and offered his house to anyone who brought Sharma’s head. Chishti, who is a history-sheeter, has multiple cases filed against him including murder and attempt to murder.