Saturday, July 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsEngland: One arrested for racist comments against Indian cricket fans in the Edgbaston Test
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

England: One arrested for racist comments against Indian cricket fans in the Edgbaston Test

Birmingham police tweeted, "A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning."

OpIndia Staff
Edgbaston
Indian cricket fans in the stadium were abused in the Edgbaston Test match. Image Source: Twitter handle of @AnilSehmi
22

On the fourth day of the Edgbaston Test (July 4), a group of English fans misbehaved against Indian spectators sitting in the stands. On 8th July 2022, Birmingham police arrested one person from the English fan group who misbehaved. Birmingham police informed this through a tweet. The arrested person is being interrogated.

Team India recently played the Edgbaston Test against England, in which India lost by 7 wickets. On the fourth day of the match (July 4), the Indian spectators sitting in the stands were mistreated by some English fans. They were abused and called Pakistani. A group of English fans had made bad comments about Indian fans, the complaints of which were reported through Twitter. The Edgbaston authorities and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) then took cognizance of the matter and launched an investigation.

In a tweet that brought this matter to light, it was described how Indian fans were subjected to racial abuse. The Twitter user wrote in a series of tweets, “Racist behaviour at Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats. We were also fearful for our safety as women and children but had no assistance when we left. This is unacceptable in today’s society.”

Birmingham police tweeted, “A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning.”

According to a report by the Times of India, West Midlands Police spokesperson said, “We have launched a criminal investigation into reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in Birmingham. We are liaising with Edgbaston officials to understand what has happened and would encourage anyone who heard any racist language or gestures or has video footage that could help, to get in touch.”

The officer further said, “We are aware of the images circulating in the social media showing an alleged offender. We are making inquiries to identify the person and would urge him to come forward and speak to us.”

The second Twenty20 International between India and England will be played at Edgbaston on Saturday. As part of a series of precautions, Warwickshire County Cricket Club has chosen to place “undercover football crowd-style spotters” in the stadium to listen for and report abusive conduct.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

OpIndia ground report: Hindu Sankalp March taken out in Delhi, reinforces the message that India will run as per Constitution and not Sharia Law

OpIndia Staff -

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees from his residence before thousands of protestors storm in and seize the building

OpIndia Staff -

Marketing agency distances itself from its employee Joy Das over his Hinduphobic tweets; promises to take action for hurting sentiments

Amit Kelkar -

History sheeter Salman Chishti has no remorse after calling for the beheading of Nupur Sharma, has been smiling and reciting ‘shayari’ in police custody:...

OpIndia Staff -

Nicaragua orders dismissal of Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa, says ‘NGO failed to comply with State laws’

OpIndia Staff -

Will AltNews’ Zubair now be arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri? Here is what we know so far about the FIR and proceedings initiated now

OpIndia Staff -

Jamtara, Jharkhand: State-run schools pressurised to remain shut on Friday as 70% children are Muslims, over 100 schools adopt change. Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after cloudburst, landslide hit pilgrim base camps, 16 reported dead, over 15,000 stranded pilgrims shifted

OpIndia Staff -

Toronto Metropolitan University issues apology for platforming maker of Hinduphobic film ‘Kaali’, disassociates itself from Leena Manimekalai

OpIndia Staff -

Elon Musk pulls out of the $44 billion deal, Twitter vows to take legal action: Here is why it happened

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,377FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com