On the fourth day of the Edgbaston Test (July 4), a group of English fans misbehaved against Indian spectators sitting in the stands. On 8th July 2022, Birmingham police arrested one person from the English fan group who misbehaved. Birmingham police informed this through a tweet. The arrested person is being interrogated.

Team India recently played the Edgbaston Test against England, in which India lost by 7 wickets. On the fourth day of the match (July 4), the Indian spectators sitting in the stands were mistreated by some English fans. They were abused and called Pakistani. A group of English fans had made bad comments about Indian fans, the complaints of which were reported through Twitter. The Edgbaston authorities and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) then took cognizance of the matter and launched an investigation.

In a tweet that brought this matter to light, it was described how Indian fans were subjected to racial abuse. The Twitter user wrote in a series of tweets, “Racist behaviour at Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats. We were also fearful for our safety as women and children but had no assistance when we left. This is unacceptable in today’s society.”

Birmingham police tweeted, “A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning.”

According to a report by the Times of India, West Midlands Police spokesperson said, “We have launched a criminal investigation into reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in Birmingham. We are liaising with Edgbaston officials to understand what has happened and would encourage anyone who heard any racist language or gestures or has video footage that could help, to get in touch.”

The officer further said, “We are aware of the images circulating in the social media showing an alleged offender. We are making inquiries to identify the person and would urge him to come forward and speak to us.”

The second Twenty20 International between India and England will be played at Edgbaston on Saturday. As part of a series of precautions, Warwickshire County Cricket Club has chosen to place “undercover football crowd-style spotters” in the stadium to listen for and report abusive conduct.