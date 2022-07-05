Tuesday, July 5, 2022
BJP leader Kapil Mishra receives death threats days after he visits slain Hindu Kanhaiya...
BJP leader Kapil Mishra receives death threats days after he visits slain Hindu Kanhaiya Lal’s family, one Akbar Alam threatens to shoot him dead

Earlier, ex-BJP leader Naveen Jindal had also received death threats by one Akbar Alam who threatened him with Kanhaiya Lal like fate over his alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Kapil Mishra receives death threats over email
3

On Monday evening, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra posted on Twitter a screenshot of an email threatening to assassinate Mishra. In the tweet, the BJP leader tagged the Delhi Police Commissioner, indicating that action must be taken to identify the person and protect him.

The email has a subject written, “Kapil Mishra Aatankwadi Tumko Jyada Din Tak Jeene Nahi Denge Mere Aadmi Ka Ban Gaya Hai Planning Tumko Goli Maarne Ke Liye.” (Kapil Mishra, you terrorist, you’re not going to live long. My men have planned to shoot you.)

The name of the sender of the e-mail is Akbar Alam with the email ID [email protected] From the screenshot, it can be seen that the mail has been sent at 07:48 PM on the 3rd of July. Mishra had raised funds for the slain Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal and had gone to meet his family in Udaipur.

It is worth noting that ex-BJP leader Naveen Jindal received beheading threats a few days earlier, with a video of the Udaipur beheading included in two subsequent emails from one Akbar Alam, who vowed to come and cut his head off. The viral clip of Udaipur Hindu man Kanhaiya Lal being butchered by Islamists was included in both emails. Kanhaiyalal was beheaded for his support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

It is not yet clear whether the e-mails to Mishra and Jindal were sent by the same person. Both the e-mails have their senders named Akbar Alam. However, the email addresses of both the senders could not be matched because, in the screenshots shared by Jindal, the email IDs were hidden.

The uproar that erupted in response to ex-BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements has taken a deadly turn, with individuals being murdered and threatened with death by Islamists from all over the world.

Nupur Sharma has been receiving murder and rape threats for almost a month now, following a clip from a Times Now discussion in which she asked her Muslim co-panellist if she could make fun of their God the way Hindu gods were being mocked. During the argument, she made certain remarks about Prophet Muhammad that are described in Islamic texts. Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of the Islamist apologist website Alt News, published the piece calling Sharma names, inciting an online mob to threaten her.

