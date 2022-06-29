Ex-BJP leader Naveen Jindal said on Wednesday that he got beheading threat with the video of Udaipur incident attached in an email from one Akbar Alam who threatened that he will come and cut his head off.

Jindal shared screenshots of the threatening email he received at 6:43 AM. In the same, one Akbar Alam had called Jindal a terrorist and said how next is his turn and he will come and slit his throat. In next mail sent a minute later, Akbar Alam had added more abuses and asked him to watch the video to see how his fate would be.

Both emails had the viral video of Udaipur Hindu man Kanhaiya Lal being beheaded by Islamists. Kanhaiyalal was beheaded after he had extended support to ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Sharma has been on the receiving end of death and rape threats since a month now after a clip from a Times Now debate where she asked her Muslim co-panelist if she could make fun of their God would be okay, the way Hindu gods were being mocked. During the course of the debate, she made some remarks on Prophet Muhammad which are stated in the Islamic scriptures. Islamist apologist website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair had shared that particular portion calling names to Sharma, thereby instigating an online mob to send her threats.

Eventually, fatwas were issued and bounty announced on head of Sharma. After that, for over two weeks various violent incidents took place, especially after Jumma Namaz where Islamists called for Sharma’s beheading. In bengaluru, an effigy was hanged from a crane with Sharma’s photo, Taliban-style, to send out a message.

After Sharma’s debate, ex-BJP leader Naveen Jindal had also made some comments on Prophet Muhammad. Mohammed Zubair had also shared those screenshots and instigated an online mob against Jindal as well who has been getting threats since.

While BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal, the threats against the two have not stopped. People who have been supporting the two have also been targeted and as we have seen, one man was beheaded for now supporting Sharma.

In a video message, Jindal has said that he has informed Delhi Police regarding the threats he received.

Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor, beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma

On Tuesday, multiple videos had gone viral on social media where two Islamists can be seen going to Kanhaiya Lal’s shop pretending to be customers. When he was taking measurements, suddenly one of them attacked him with knives. Seconds later, he was lying dead in a pool of blood.

In another video released by the two men who were seen attacking Kanhaiya Lal in the video, they could be heard saying how they hoped their knife reaches the neck of PM Modi as well. “Oh Narendra Modi, listen, you’ve started the fire and will we extinguish it. I hope this knife reaches your neck as well, Inshallah. Oh, the people of Udaipur, chant, “Gustakh e Rasool ki Sazah, Sar tan see Juda (The one who insults Allah has the only Punishment, which is the separation of the head from the body), the assassins could be heard saying.

Following this incident, stone pelting was reported on police from ‘particular community’. Earlier, Islamists have taken to stone-pelting from places like mosques to protest against various things including Hindu processions on festivals. Right now, the internet has been suspended and section 144 has been put in place. The two men who killed Kanhaiya Lal have been arrested.