On July 10, a total of 29 dogs were mercilessly gunned down by armed men at an industrial complex near Doha in Qatar. Besides, three other dogs including two pregnant ones were also wounded.

As per reports, the killings were orchestrated by 4 miscreants, who have now been identified by the police. The accused had initially threatened guards at the industrial complex and then proceeded to shoot the four-legged animals with their hunting rifles.

While speaking about the matter, an activist informed that the dogs had run in the direction of the shooters in the hopes of being fed. The activist added, “But the men started shooting at random.”

Reportedly, the shooters told the security guards that the dogs bit one of their sons. However, this claim has been rubbished by the activist. “The compound is sealed off with high fences and no child could enter to play near the dogs,” the activist emphasised.

In an Instagram post, animal rights group ‘Paws Rescue Qatar’ wrote, “On the first day of eid a group of men (but let’s call them monsters) threatened security guards with guns and entered a secure factory area.”

“Security team were rightfully scared as two of the men were holding guns. The security team tried to stop the men from shooting a group of beautiful friendly neutered dogs, but they realised that they were also putting themselves in danger also,” it added.

The animal rights group questioned the prevailing gun culture and the associated violence. It said, “If these monsters can kill so easily and threaten men what will they do next. Stand up for our strays. Stand against gun violence of any form.”

The motive behind the gruesome killing of dogs in Qatar

As per reports, the motive behind the slaughter of 29 dogs could not be established. Although the shooters had claimed that the dogs bit one of their sons, the probability of such an event seems implausible.

It must be mentioned that a large number of Muslims, who form the religious majority in Qatar, regard dogs as ‘unclean’. Activists have often complained that laws, meant to protect domestic animals, are not enforced in the Gulf country.

In recent times, dogs, and birds including flamingoes have been killed in target practices by men with hunting rifles. “The issue here is why people are allowed to use hunting rifles and guns against animals. As far as we are aware no case has ever led to a successful prosecution,” an activist had asked.