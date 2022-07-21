Two persons in Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested after a video went viral showing them teaching how to operate firearms to youths, including minors. The two arrested has been identifed as Intajar Hussain and Gulzar Hussain, who are brothers. The rifle used for the training also has been recovered by the police.

Confirming the development, Pratapgarh ASP Dr. SP Singh informed, “Today, on 21st July 2022, a video went viral on social media. The video is from the Ibrahimpur Gopalpur area under the Kandhai police station in the district Pratapgarh. In this video, it is seen that certain rounds are fired from a 315-bore rifle owned by Intajar Hussain and Gulzar Hussain. Taking immediate cognizance of the video, the station in-charge reached the spot and arrested Intazar Hussain and Gulzar Hussain. The 315-bore rifle was also recovered from the spot. Legal steps are being taken.”

The police took swift action after a video showing some teenagers firing a rifle in a training camp went viral on 21st July 2022. The viral video was from the village called Ibrahimpur in the Gopalpur area of the Pratapgarh district. This place comes under the Kandhai police station. In this video, it was seen that some teenagers are being trained by a few adults to fire a rifle. All the people seen in this video are Muslims. While adults and teenagers are seen learning to fire the rifle, children were also seen among them.

Video of Weapon training centre in village Ibrahimpur, Gopalpur, Pratapgarh where teenagers can be seen firing in air.



After the video emerged on social media, the police reached the spot and arrested the two brothers. An investigation was launched in this regard by the police.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, it was found that a person named Habibi was training these youngsters how to load the cartridges in the 315-bore rifle and how to fire it.