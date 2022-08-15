Congress MP Manickam Tagore lies about death of Dalit kid in Rajasthan

Manickam Tagore, a Congress Member of Parliament, lied about the death of a Dalit child in Rajasthan, stating it occurred in Uttar Pradesh. Tagore remarked in a tweet on Sunday that when the President addresses the nation on the eve of Independence Day, discrimination continues in the country and a teacher beat an SC student to death in Uttar Pradesh for drinking water from a pot.

He said, “When Hon’ble President addresses on the Eve #Independence day still discrimination continues…A teacher beaten SC boy for drinking water from his pot in Uttam Pradesh .. the hate and discrimination”

Several social media users pointed out the fake news by Tagore. A user said, “This happened in Ashok Ghelot’s Rajasthan. Congress ruled state.”

Another user said, “A Congress MP passes the blame for the Rajasthan incident to UP. Such ignorance! Delete the tweet, loser!”

After social media users pointed out that Manickam Tagore is spreading fake news, he changed his remarks and tried to modify his remarks saying that he was pointing out the discrimination and not the state where it happened. In a subsequent tweet, he said, “It’s not the state which matters but the pain. Some Sanghi’s what’s name Rajasthan.. my point remains after 75 years of Freedom still we are working on the discrimination & hate.”

It is notable that A nine-year-old Dalit child succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after reportedly being beaten up by a teacher in a private school in the Jalore district of Rajasthan for touching a drinking water pot. According to authorities, the nine-year-old kid Indra Meghwal was apparently beaten up by the teacher on July 20 and died on Saturday in a hospital in Ahmedabad due to his injuries. Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla, the SP of Jalore, said that the youngster had been severely assaulted.

Devaram Meghwal, the father of the deceased, reportedly claimed that on July 20, his son Indra had consumed water from his headmaster Chhail Singh’s earthen pot which was allegedly intended for upper caste people. After this, he was beaten up with lewd abuse, which led to his brain haemorrhage and he died during treatment 24 days later. Headmaster Chhail Singh has been arrested in this case. Action is being taken against him under the SC/ST Act.