Tuesday, August 16, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: Kejriwal aide among 4 arrested; were part of Pak ISI-backed terror module to...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Delhi: Kejriwal aide among 4 arrested; were part of Pak ISI-backed terror module to execute attacks in Delhi and Punjab ahead of I-Day

Vipin Jakhar, an AAP leader, was among 4 arrested by Punjab police over suspicions of working for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and Punjab ahead of Independence Day.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi: Kejriwal aide Vipin Jakhar among 4 arrested as part of ISI-backed terror module
Vipin Jakhar. (Image: Facebook)
11

Punjab Police, along with Delhi Police, apprehended four persons on the outskirts of Delhi, including an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on suspicion of planning a terror attack in Delhi and Punjab. Deepak Sharma of Preet Nagar in Moga (Punjab), Sandeep Singh of Kotkaror Kalan village in Ferozepur (Punjab), Sunny Dagar of Ishapur village in Najafgarh in Delhi, and Vipin Jakhar, a resident of Goyla Khurd in New Delhi, were apprehended by the police.

Vipin Jakhar is an Aam Aadmi Party leader who ran in the 2017 Municipal Council elections. Jakhar ran elections on his own, but he was intimately affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party, as amply demonstrated by a Facebook page he maintained.

The Facebook post made in 2015.
Another Facebook post.

Jakhar fought independently for the post of Ward member from the Chhawla ward in Goyla Khurd Village in South Delhi. His election affidavit can be found here. The current association of Vipin Jakhar with the Aam Aadmi Party is not clear as of now.

The accused were affiliated with Canada-based mafioso Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh alias Janta, according to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. Lethal weapons often used by the Pakistani army have been recovered from the accused. The police recovered three P-86 hand grenades, one IED, two 9mm handguns, and 40 live cartridges from the detained individuals.

The arms and ammunition recovered from the ISI-backed terror module busted by Punjab Police. (HT Photo)
Recovered arms and ammunition.

All four detainees have been held on five-day remand by the state police. During interrogation, they revealed that Arsh Dala had entrusted them with carrying out criminal activities in Delhi and Punjab ahead of Independence Day in order to undermine peace and harmony.

So far, investigations have shown that Deepak Sharma was sought by the Punjab Police in two cases: the March 2022 murder of Moga-based Jaswinder Singh and June 2022 shooting at the home of a panchayat secretary in Dala village, Moga. Sandeep, who had lately returned to India from Dubai, had assisted Deepak in carrying out the shooting at the panchayat secretary’s residence.

Sunny Dagar, who’d been released on parole, is an active member of the Delhi-NCR gangs Neeraj Bawana and Tillu Tajpuriya. Dagar was arranging dungeons in Delhi for Deepak and Sandeep Singh, while Vipin Jakhar was giving financial and logistical assistance as well as enabling the accused’s travel from one shelter to the next.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,023FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com