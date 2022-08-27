Saturday, August 27, 2022
Gujarat: Communal tension in Kutch ahead of PM Modi’s visit as 20-year-old Hindu youth Paresh Rabari stabbed to death by Suleiman Sana in Bhuj

Paresh Rabari had a quarrel with Suleiman in the morning, in the afternoon, Suleiman stabbed Rabari multiple times killing him.

A 20-year-old Hindu youth named Paresh Rabari was killed by one Suleiman Sana in Madhapur of Bhuj in the Kutch district of Gujarat. Paresh Rabari had a quarrel with Suleiman in the morning, in the afternoon, Suleiman stabbed Rabari multiple times. Injured Paresh Rabari was taken to the hospital, but he could not survive.

20-year-old Paresh Rabari was a resident of Madhapar near Bhuj in Kutch while Suleiman Sana is a resident of Kotaknagar there. Both of them had an argument over some issue at a hotel on the Madhapar highway in the morning. In the afternoon, Suleiman called Paresh near a colony of the Lohana community situated near the Madhapar bus station.

When Paresh Rabari reached the spot, Suleiman stabbed him with a knife. Paresh Rabari sustained multiple injuries and Suleiman fled the spot leaving Rabari behind in a pool of blood. After this, Paresh called his elder brother Kamlesh Rabari and informed him about the incident. Kamlesh and others reached the spot and took the injured youth to the hospital by rickshaw.

Paresh died after a brief treatment at the hospital as the wounds on his chest proved to be fatal. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased youth as well as the leaders of the community also reached the hospital in large numbers. The family refused to accept the body till the accused was arrested.

However, as soon as the incident was reported, local police officials as well as top officials including the district police chief and border range IG also reached the spot and took immediate action and the accused was arrested. Following this, the family members accepted the body in the evening and performed the last rites at night.

According to reports, people returning after completing the last rites of the deceased youth were outraged and they ransacked some shops on the road leading to the railway gate and a religious place was also reportedly damaged. However, a police convoy then reached the spot and the situation was brought under control.

The police said that the situation is currently under control adding that further investigation into the incident is underway. Top officials of the police department have also camped in Madhapar and strict police deployment is put in place in the areas ensuring round-the-clock patrolling.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also on a visit to Gujarat today and he is also going to visit Kutch. PM Modi will inaugurate the Smriti Van built at Bhuj in Kutch. The police department is now even more alert after the killing of the Hindu youth a few hours before the PM’s visit.

