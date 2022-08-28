Sunday, August 28, 2022
Updated:

Indian High Comission in Colombo slams China for false insinuation about bullying, interfering in Sri Lankan affairs. Read details

In a statement, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka remarked, "We have noted the remarks of the Chinese Ambassador. His violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude."

OpIndia Staff
Indian High Comission in Colombo slams China for false insinuation about bullying, interfering in Sri Lankan affairs. Read details
Yuan Wang 5and Xi Jinping, images via Fleet Mon and NPR
On Saturday (August 27), the Indian High Commission in Colombo slammed the Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, for falsely accusing India of bullying and interfering in the internal affairs of the island nation.

In a statement, it remarked, “We have noted the remarks of the Chinese Ambassador. His violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude.”

The bone of contention between the India and China has been the berthing of Yuan Wang 5, a Chinese satellite and ballistic missile tracking ship (disguised as a Chinese research vessel), at Hambantota port on August 16 this year.

The said port was leased to China in 2017 for a period of 99 years after the Sri Lankan government defaulted on the $1.4 million debt repayment.

“His view of Sri Lanka’s northern neighbour may be coloured by how his own country behaves. India, we assure him, is very different. His imputing a geopolitical context to the visit of a purported scientific research vessel is a giveaway,” responded Indian High Commission to Colombo.

The Background of the Controversy

On Friday (August 26), Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong accused India of aggression toward the island nation.

“Sri Lanka who overcome aggression from its northern neighbour for 17 times…is now standing in the world bravely and proudly,” Zhenhong had claimed.

He further alleged that the decision by the island nation to allow Yuan Wang 5 to berth at the Hambantota port was its sovereign decision.

“External obstruction based on so called “security concerns” but without any evidence from certain forces is de facto a thorough interference into Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and independence,” the Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka had remarked.

He also claimed that China has been ‘protecting’ the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka after plunging it into its vicious debt-trap diplomacy.

He further added, “In contrast, some countries, far or near, always make various groundless excuses to bully Sri Lanka, and trample on Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and independence repeatedly.” As such, the Indian High Commission in Colombo was forced to respond to the allegations in the strongest words possible.

Searched termschinese spy ship sri lanka, hambantota port, yuan wang 5
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

