On Saturday (August 27), the Indian High Commission in Colombo slammed the Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, for falsely accusing India of bullying and interfering in the internal affairs of the island nation.

In a statement, it remarked, “We have noted the remarks of the Chinese Ambassador. His violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude.”

The bone of contention between the India and China has been the berthing of Yuan Wang 5, a Chinese satellite and ballistic missile tracking ship (disguised as a Chinese research vessel), at Hambantota port on August 16 this year.

The said port was leased to China in 2017 for a period of 99 years after the Sri Lankan government defaulted on the $1.4 million debt repayment.

“His view of Sri Lanka’s northern neighbour may be coloured by how his own country behaves. India, we assure him, is very different. His imputing a geopolitical context to the visit of a purported scientific research vessel is a giveaway,” responded Indian High Commission to Colombo.

➡️ Opaqueness and debt driven agendas are now a major challenge, especially for smaller nations. Recent developments are a caution.



The Background of the Controversy

On Friday (August 26), Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong accused India of aggression toward the island nation.

“Sri Lanka who overcome aggression from its northern neighbour for 17 times…is now standing in the world bravely and proudly,” Zhenhong had claimed.

He further alleged that the decision by the island nation to allow Yuan Wang 5 to berth at the Hambantota port was its sovereign decision.

“External obstruction based on so called “security concerns” but without any evidence from certain forces is de facto a thorough interference into Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and independence,” the Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka had remarked.

He also claimed that China has been ‘protecting’ the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka after plunging it into its vicious debt-trap diplomacy.

In contrast, some countries, far or near, always make various groundless excuses to bully Sri Lanka, and trample on Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and independence repeatedly.



He further added, “In contrast, some countries, far or near, always make various groundless excuses to bully Sri Lanka, and trample on Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and independence repeatedly.” As such, the Indian High Commission in Colombo was forced to respond to the allegations in the strongest words possible.