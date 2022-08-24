Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani terrorists step on a landmine while trying to infiltrate India, killed in the blast at Naushera

Defence spokesperson, lieutenant colonel Devender Anand said, "On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Nowshera sector. In reconnaissance by a quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed. The area is being scanned further."

Terrorists
The army recently foiled an attempt of infiltration. Image Source: Deccan Herald
5

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district’s Naushera sector. These terrorists were killed in a landmine blast that took place as one of them stepped over a landmine while infiltrating on the night of August 22. The Indian Army shared this information on Tuesday.

A video of this incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. This video was also released along with the information. In this video, the blast of the landmine is clearly seen. The CCTV clock shows that the incident took place at around 09:04 pm.

Another officer told that a detonation occurred in the landmine last night between 10:30 and 11:00 pm as one of the terrorists stepped over a minefield, which triggered off the blast.

In the dead of night, a group of terrorists attempted to cross the border into Naushera’s Pukharni village in Laam. On Tuesday morning, army personnel who were watching the terrorists’ movements, set up a cordon and began searching the area.

The latest incursion attempt in the Naushera sector comes in the wake of the detention of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide who also operated for a Pakistani army intelligence unit. This arrest was done on Sunday 21st August 2022. Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village in Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was apprehended for the second time in six years while attempting to cross the border.

