The official YouTube channel of the Congress party got deleted on Wednesday. A visit to the channel shows the message that the page is not available.

While the cause of the YouTube channel going missing is not known yet, the Congress party said that it can be either a glitch or sabotage and the party is looking into the matter. Informing about the development, the Congress party informed through its official Twitter account that their YouTube channel ‘Indian National Congress’ has been deleted and that they are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams.

Hi,



Our YouTube channel – 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams.



We are investigating what caused this – a technical glitch or sabotage.



Hope to be back soon.



INC Social Media — Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2022

The Congress party added in the tweet, “We are investigating what caused this – a technical glitch or sabotage.”

The YouTube channel of the party mostly covers various events of the party and rallies and meetings attended by party leaders. Before its deletion, the channel had over two million subscribers, almost half of the subscribers of BJP’s YouTube Channel.