Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), criticised Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday for stating that “Mughals attacked India,” saying it is shameful that Scindia does not name the British as foreign aggressors.

In a tweet, Owaisi cited Scindia’s statements and asserted that the Tricolor is a symbol of independence from British control and freedom from monarchy, himself omitting the allusion to Mughal oppression inflicted on native Indians. Owaisi went on to target Scindia, claiming that the RSS-Hindu Mahasabha was submissive to the British throughout the independence struggle.

Or is it because of RSS-Hindu Mahasabha’s subservience to British during freedom struggle? Or RSS mouthpiece Organiser’s opposition to tiranga in 1947? 2/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 14, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, during a speech at a gathering in Gwalior, Scindia said that despite repeated invasions of India by foreign invaders like the Mughals and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the people of India refused to give in to their demands. “Foreign aggressors like Mughal and Ahmad Shah Abdali attacked India many times but Indians didn’t allow them to fulfil their dreams. Tricolour is our identity and pride. It’s proof of our sacrifice. It’s a symbol of civilization,” Scindia said at the event.

Even though Asaduddin Owaisi criticises Scindia for excluding the British, it should be noted that the Majlis-e-Itihadul Muslimeen, the progenitor of the current AIMIM, was keen that Hyderabad be merged with Pakistan at the time of partition.

Ancestors of Asaduddin Owaisi, who ruled a Hindu majority state at the time, approved the inception of the Razakars, commanded by Kasim Razvi, as a paramilitary branch of the MIM. The Nizam empowered the Razakars to use all measures necessary to repress Hindu uprisings and activities. Owaisi now claims that the Tricolor is a symbol of Indian independence, although his forefathers were enthusiastic about splitting Hyderabad and integrating it with Pakistan.

The Razakars performed an ethnic genocide against Hindus in rural Telangana (which is predominantly Hindu). The Razakars were determined to convert a large number of Hindus to Islam in order to make Hyderabad a Muslim majority province. The Razakars moved from village to village, killing, raping, and kidnapping Hindu residents.

Though Owaisi once made the claim that the Razakars fled India at the time of partition, facts show that the Razakars continued their barbaric campaign until the Indian army routed their forces with Operation Polo in 1948, resulting in the liberation of Hyderabad from Nizam’s control and its accession to the Indian Union.