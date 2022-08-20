Saturday, August 20, 2022
Punjab: Ludhiana BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Sharma beaten to death outside his home by drug addicts

The police have registered a case under Sections 304, 323, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Sharma
Bharat Bhushan Sharma was beaten to death by intoxicated people outside his home (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
5

60-year-old BJP leader from Ludhiana, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, was beaten to death in front of his house on Friday night by a group of drug addicts. The specially-abled son of the BJP leader was also injured by a sharp-edged weapon by the assailants.

According to the son of Bharat Bhushan, Raj Kumar Sharma, the accused were consuming drugs in front of their house and creating a ruckus in public. When Bharat Bhushan went to confront them and asked them to leave, they attacked him. Following the attack, he fell on the road and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police officials said that Bharat Bhushan was at home when eight to ten miscreants, many of whom were allegedly in an intoxicated state, came outside his house near Tutiyan Wala Temple in the Shivpuri area. They added that the deceased told them not to create a ruckus and go away.

In the attack, Raj Kumar Sharma, who is a clerk with the excise department, was also injured when the intoxicated people attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma had contested Ludhiana municipal elections twice on the ticket of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). He had also served as the circle president.

The police have registered a case under Sections 304, 323, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.

