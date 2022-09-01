The Delhi police arrested stalker Amanat alias Arman Ali who had shot a 16-year-old girl near her home in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi on August 25, Thursday. His two associates Bobby and Pawan were also arrested, said DCP Benita Mary Jaiker.

Delhi | On August 25, a 16-yr old girl was admitted to hospital with a bullet injury. She said that there were 3 people out of whom she knew Amanat Ali but recently stopped talking to him. Other accused were Bobby & Pawan: Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP South Delhi pic.twitter.com/SF76BLlIem — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

DCP Benita Mary Jaiker further told news agency ANI that, after the incident, the other two accused absconded to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and were eventually nabbed on August 26. Ali had got the weapons from his uncle and wanted to kill the girl.

According to reports, two country-made pistols, three live and one empty cartridge were seized from the possession of Ali and his associates. The police registered a case against the trio under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 16-yr old girl was admitted to the hospital with a bullet injury, where she is currently recuperating.

The incident took place on August 25, when the victim, a Class-11 student of the Cambridge International School on Devli Road, was coming home from school. She was reportedly accompanied by her mother. The CCTV footage of the area, that surfaced, showed that the girl was followed by three men on a motorcycle. Near South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar B block, one of them fired at her and the trio fled the spot.

The police said that Amanat alias Arman Ali, who lived in the girl’s neighbourhood, had been continuously stalking and harassing the victim for the last 4-5 months. The police added that Amanat Ali confessed that he came in contact with the victim through social media. The victim stopped talking with him some time ago due to which he was angry and had decided to kill the girl.

#UPDATE | Delhi Police arrested stalker Amanat Ali who attempted to kill a teenager girl by firing bullets at her in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on 25 Aug



He was in touch with the victim girl through social media & was continuously stalking her for the last 4-5 months https://t.co/PHXETxq3t6 pic.twitter.com/98PmIdqklc — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

Ali contacted his friends Bobby and Pawan to hatch a conspiracy to kill her. On August 25, when the girl was returning from her school, Amanat Ali along with his aides followed her on a bike. Ali fired at her before the trio fled on the bike. At around 3.45 pm on Thursday (August 25) the Sangam Vihar police received the information that the victim received a gunshot injury on her shoulder, after which the police reached the spot and rushed her to the hospital.

The victim, who is currently being treated in the hospital, told the police that she was in touch with him for two years through social media. She stopped talking to Ali around six months ago but the accused would still follow her continuously.

The victim’s father expressed shock and disbelief that as bystanders continued to record the incident, no one stepped forward to assist his wife, who continued to beg for help, while his daughter cried in pain.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took cognizance and issued a notice to the city police seeking an action-taken report on the matter.