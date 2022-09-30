Vikram Dantani, an auto-rickshaw driver who invited AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to his house over dinner earlier this month, was seen in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Ahmedabad.

Dantani, who was donning the saffron cap of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he is a fan of PM Modi and has always been a BJP voter. He also added that he hailed from Dantaniwas locality, a traditional bastion of the BJP.

Speaking to the media, Dantani said a bus full of people from Dantaninagar had come to PM Modi’s rally today. He also added that he was never aware that Kejriwal would do politics over visit to his home.

In his interview, the rickshaw driver also revealed that the invitation to Arvind Kejriwal during AAP’s meeting in Ahmedabad earlier this month was preplanned and he merely did what the auto-rickshaw union had asked him to do.

AAP’s PR stunt: Arvind Kejriwal accepts an auto-rickshaw driver’s invitation for dinner

With Gujarat Assembly elections just months away, the Aam Aadmi Party seemed to have upped their PR stunts to strike an emotional chord with the citizens of a state it is desperately seeking to make inroads in, especially with the absence of a formidable opponent. To this end, they have relied on replicating the Punjab model, where Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had accepted a dinner invitation made by an auto-rickshaw driver who later turned out to be a committed AAP worker.

A similar kind of PR stunt took place at a recent AAP meeting in Gujarat, where an auto-rickshaw driver invited Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over for dinner. Kejriwal could not hide his enthusiasm at the invitation and agreed to have dinner at the said auto rickshaw driver’s house. The official Twitter handle of AAP shared the video of the interaction on the microblogging website, trying to create an impression that AAP is gaining popularity among the masses in Gujarat.

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal accepts a Dinner Invitation from an Autorickshaw Driver of Gujarat ❤️#TownhallWithKejriwal pic.twitter.com/0lf5kS5rkn — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 12, 2022

In the video, Kejriwal gloats over how auto rickshaw drivers in Punjab loved him, and now auto rickshaw drivers in Gujarat are also showering their love on him. He then asks when the auto-rickshaw driver will come to fetch him from his hotel and if his two trusted aides can accompany him to the auto driver’s house for dinner. The auto driver accepts Kejriwal’s request and agrees to collect him and his trusted aides from their hotel at 8 pm.