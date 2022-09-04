Sunday, September 4, 2022
Jharkhand: Postmortem reveals another minor tribal girl found murdered was four months pregnant

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has said that accused Arman Ansari had given his name 'Amanat Rai' to the girl to get closer to her.

OpIndia Staff
Another minor girl found hanging from a tree was four months pregnant
Close on the heels of the Dumka case where minor girl Anita (name changed) was set ablaze by one Shahrukh for not reciprocating his advances, another minor girl from tribal community was found dead, hanging from a tree. The postmortem report has now revealed that she was carrying a foetus of four months. The minor girl belonged to Raneshwar Police Station area and was found hanging from a tree.

As per a report in Lagatar24, the minor girl worked as daily wage earner and was allegedly sexually abused by Arman Ansari who is a Raj Mistri. She was missing from past three days.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that these kind of crimes indicate Islamisation of Jharkhand and suggested that investigation into the identity of the accused would reveal that he is from outside of India. As per reports, the accused, Arman Ansari has been arrested.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has said that in this case, the accused Arman Ansari had given a fake name to the girl to befriend her.

He said that he had given his name ‘Amanat Rai’ to the girl after which she had said yes.

Notably, Dumka is a long-held stronghold of Hemant Soren and his family. The Chief Minister has tried to stop protests against such incidents in the past by imposing section 144 whenever he could. As per reports, Dumka is becoming a hub of such cases thanks to indoctrination by banned Jihadi organisations from Bangladesh.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

