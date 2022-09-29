Rajasthan Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested six people, including a woman, in a minor Dalit gang rape case. 18-year-old Salman of Kothdi Police station area, 19-year-old Sameer of Gumanpura Police Station area, 27-year-old Shahrukh Khan of Indra Nagar DCM Udyog Nagar Police Station Area, 23-year-old Sahil of Kothdi Gumanpura Police Station area, 18-year-old Arbaaz of Bombay Yojna Udyog Nagar Police Station Area, 25-year-old Sangeeta of Raipur Yojna Police Station area have been arrested in the matter. As per reports, the victim is from the Ramganj Mandi Police Station area of Kota. She had gone missing from her house on September 14 and was found on September 18.

Furthermore, Assistant Sub-Inspector Raunak Ali of Kota Police, who was investigating the matter, has been accused of molesting the victim. He has been suspended, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

The victim is a 14-year-old studying in class 10. On September 14, she left her house and reached Kota via train. She met a friend who was a senior in her school. She forcibly kept her in Kota till September 18, during which she was allegedly raped several times by multiple accused. After her disappearance, her family members filed a complaint at the Police station. On September 18, the accused dropped the victim outside a park and fled the scene.

The girl was handed over to the police. ASI Raunak Ali was investigating the matter of who took the girl to the ‘Child Welfare Committee’ in Kota on September 19 after taking her to the Police station. On September 23, the victim was handed over to the family members after counselling. When Hindu organisations came to know about the matter, Bajrang Dal demanded strict action against the culprits. The victim’s medical was done, and her statement under Section 164 was recorded before the magistrate.

ASI was accused of molesting the girl

The family members of the victim accused the police of negligence. They alleged that the police were trying to suppress the matter and save the accused. Reports suggest that ASI Raunak Ali was also accused of molesting the girl at the police station. ASI Ali was also accused of using abusive language with the victim and her family. Following the allegations, he was suspended by senior officials.

उक्त घटना के संबंध में मुक़दमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है

मामले की जाँच सहायक पुलिस अधीक्षक रामगंजमंडी को सौंपी गई है अग्रिम अनुसंधान जारी है — kota rural police (@spkotarural) September 25, 2022

On September 25, BJP MLA and other leaders filed a complaint to the IG in the matter, following which SIT was formed for fair investigation by SP Kota Rural Kavendra Singh under the supervision of ASP Saurabh Tiwari. SIT raided several locations linked to the accused, who were identified with the help of CCTV footage.