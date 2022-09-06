The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in the NIA special court in Bengaluru against the accused in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in the Shivamogga district. It has been mentioned in the chargesheet that ‘Hate was the reason behind the murder of Bajrang Dal activist’.

#HarshaMurderTruth



‘Hatred due to issues of Hijab’: #NIA Files charge-sheet on the murder of 28-year old Bajrang-Dal Activist Harsha, hacked to death in Shivamogga on Feb 20th.@KeypadGuerilla & @kritsween with more on the charge-sheet. pic.twitter.com/yhyfnjSOA2 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 6, 2022

The investigating officers have submitted a chargesheet of more than 750 pages in the case. The case was transferred to the NIA in March this year. On February 20, 26-year-old Harsha was brutally murdered, over a Facebook post related to the hijab controversy, near Kamat Petrol Pump on NT Road in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

Many points were raised by NIA authorities in the chargesheet provided to the court. According to the prosecution document, the accused’s main motivation was to murder a Hindu organisation worker. It is stated that Harsha was slain after waiting for 15 days with the purpose of instilling terror if a Hindu is killed. Harsha was a member of a Hindu group, and the accused in the case sought to avenge an old grievance by murdering him.

Harsha murder case

Harsha was stabbed to death by a group of Muslim teens on the night of February 20 at Kamat petrol pump in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. He was from Seegehatti and worked as a tailor. Harsha was a Bajrang Dal member who was spotted wearing a saffron shawl to seek consistency in school and college dress regulations.

According to a friend of the Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha had been under monitoring for some weeks and the murder was a “well-planned plot.” The cold-blooded murder of the Bajrang Dal activist sparked widespread outrage, compelling the district administration to enforce a curfew and close educational institutions.