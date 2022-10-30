Violence between the hosts and the invitees over rasgulla has been reported during a nikah ceremony in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. One person has been killed and close to 35 others have been injured in the violence. The deceased’s name is Sunny. The police have registered an FIR and arrested one of the accused and are on the lookout for the rest. The bridegroom’s family has returned without taking the bride along. The incident took place on the night of October 26-27, 2022.

The case is of Mohalla Sheikhan which falls under the Etmadpur police station area. One Usman Qureshi arranged the marriage of his two daughters Zainab and Shazia together in a wedding house named Vinayak Bhawan. The bridegroom’s families and invitees came to the place from the Khandauli area of Agra. The grooms’ names were Javed and Rashid. Before the nikah ceremony began, there was a round of breakfast in which an invitee asked one of the hosts for a rasgulla. During this time, the rasgulla fell on the ground instead of getting served on the plate. Later, the person giving rasgulla asked the invitees to come in line one by one. On this matter, the invitee named Shahrukh clashed with the host.

After a brief verbal clash, people from both sides gathered. Later, when the situation turned violent, both sides attacked each other. Sticks were used in the attack. Chairs and tables were thrown at each other. Spoons and ladles used in cooking were also used as weapons. Soon, Sunny, Sanu, Nazim, Shahid, and Lala, including Shahrukh, who demanded rasgulla from the groom’s side, were injured. Sunny was the worst hit. He was sent to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased Sunny was the nephew of the grooms. As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and pacified the nuisance. A complaint was taken from the family of the deceased. A case was registered against several unidentified people naming 9 attackers from the host’s side.

The police immediately registered an FIR and arrested Arif alias Tillu, the main accused in the incident. He was caught near Satoli culvert when he was trying to escape. Arif confessed to his crime and said that his son was beaten with a pipe, for which he avenged Sunny by stabbing him with a fork. Sunny’s heart was pierced by the fork blows which led to his death.

The video of the incident is also going viral on social media. In the viral video, people can be seen confronting each other in the ground even in front of the bride and groom’s stage.

After this dispute, the marriage was stopped. The groom’s family returned without taking the bride along. The father of both the brides has started looking for other boys for the nikah of the daughters. Both the grooms of the brides have also been accused of asking for a car in dowry. The police have confirmed an arrest in the case and have identified the other accused on the basis of video footage and taken action accordingly.