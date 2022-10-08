On Friday (October 7), Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha took to Twitter to lash out at those who have been questioning the dubious claim of his Nobel Peace Prize nomination and wish for dangerous foreign interference in India, branding his detractors as ‘war criminals’. Sinha made these comments after the truth of the PR piece peddled to promote him by TIME magazine came out.

The so-called ‘fact checker’ wished that his detractors be punished in a Nuremberg-type trial. “Some folks have been suffering from a severe heartburn for the past 48 hours,” he tweeted.

Sinha further added, “Don’t be so disappointed. You all will also be featured in a list. That one that is made for the Indian version of Nuremberg trials”. The archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.

The Nuremberg trials refer to the indictment and trial of Nazi leaders by the International Military Tribunal between 1945-1946 for the commission of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and crimes against peace. A total of 216 court sessions were conducted and 19 Nazi leaders were charged. Three of them received life sentences while four Nazi leaders were sentenced to a period of 10-20 years of imprisonment. A total of 12 Nazis were sentenced to death.

What is interesting to note here is that Pratik Sinha, in his tweet, is essentially calling for foreign interference in India to prosecute those who politically disagree with him. The Nuremberg trials were held by the Allies against representatives of defeated Nazi Germany, for plotting and carrying out invasions of other countries, and other crimes, in World War II.

Essentially, Pratik Sinha was branding India as a nation run by fascists, and his detractors as those committing war crimes, hoping that other nations interfere in the democratic functioning of India to prosecute those whose opinions and political choices he disagrees with. His assertions not only demonise and dehumanise political opponents but also insults India, saying that other nations need to interfere in its internal functioning.

Pratik Sinha here was basically hoping that India gets invaded as the only method of a regime change operation where the Modi government can be overthrown, their supporters be prosecuted by foreign entities and they can install a government of their liking.

This is not the first time that those who belong to the Left-Islamist nexus have called for foreign interference in India and even celebrated aggression against the nation as a means of regime change. Rahul Gandhi, in 2021, had batted for US interference in India as a means of overthrowing the democratically elected Modi govt. Rahul Gandhi made the comments during an online interaction with Ambassador Nicholas Burns of the Harvard Kennedy School. The Gandhi scion was invited by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics to talk about challenges and opportunities in India and reflections on politics and public service.

Rahul Gandhi asked for American interference in India towards the end of the program after host Nicholas Burns had delivered his concluding remarks. After Burns concluded the session, Rahul Gandhi asks if he can make a quick ending comment. He then proceeds to say, “I don’t hear anything from the US establishment about what is happening in India. If you are saying partnership in democracy is, I mean, what’s your view on what is happening here?” Burns was visibly shocked after hearing this open offer from Rahul Gandhi for asking for America to comment on India’s internal matters.

When the Chinese aggression at Galwan took place, TheQuint hailed PLA soldiers as “martyrs”, trying to eulogise the aggression in India. In fact, even AltNews had cleaned up the mess for China by peddling motivated “fact-checks” to peddle the Chinese narrative. The usual suspects were also seen asking for foreign interference when the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed and during the farmers’ protest. Every statement by a foreign nation against India, which was based on the fake narrative peddled by the Left media, was hailed by these individuals because they saw it as an opportunity for regime change.

Pratik Sinha receives overwhelming support from his coterie

The dubious claims of being a Nobel Peace Prize nominee and the eventual tryst with reality did not dent his support from the close-knitted cabal of leftists and liberals. After Pratik Sinha called for an invasion of India so political detractors can be tried as war criminals, he received support from the usual suspects.

“More power to you Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha. May you keep giving them reasons for new heartburns,” wrote Reuters journalist Tresa Sherin Morera.

“We feel such pride in knowing that the important work you and Mohammed Zubair and those in your team are doing has been recognised! More power to you! Congratulations!” tweeted climate journalist Aesha Datta.

“Yes they will be. And hopefully, that list will be drawn up soon enough. More power to you and AltNews,” ‘journalist’ Aarish Chhabra remarked imagining himself presiding over trials of people he doesn’t like.

Yes they will be. And hopefully that list will be drawn up soon enough.

Netizens question the dangerous trope peddled by Alt News co-founder, threatening detractors with Nuremberg trials

Pratik Sinha, who has been bitter ever since the Nobel Peace Prize results were announced, compared the Nazi leaders to his detractors on social media and asserted that they deserved public trial (for simply pointing out that he never had a chance of winning the coveted prize).

Social media users challenged the so-called fact checker for his lack of understanding of history. “Wait, are you threatening a large section of Indians with a Nuremberg type trial?” asked one Rajeev.

“Nuremberg? Are you sure you understand what you’re saying or are you drunk?” another user inquired.

“One thought you were well educated. But alas. Nuremberg trials were the result of a holocaust, a military defeat against a coalition force. In India there is no holocaust. Only islamic terrorism killing Hindus in Kashmir & rest of India. No war waged by any body. Nuremberg!” wrote one Avinder Singh Kapoor.

It is pertinent to note that the entire propaganda about AltNews and its founders being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and being “favourites” to win was an elaborate PR campaign that was summarily debunked. Opindia had reported how Sinha and his sidekick, Mohammed Zubair, were never nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2022. The propaganda, that the duo were favorites among shortlisted candidates, was peddled by TIME magazine and then further amplified by NDTV in India. We had already dismissed the claim, pointing out how there is no such thing as an official shortlist and that the names cited by TIME Magazine were simply speculations. It is well known that the media organisation’s ideology is anchored in the global left.