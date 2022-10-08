Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday got into damage control mode after AAP MLA Rajendra Pal courted controversy by attending a mass conversion event where 10,000 Hindus were converted to Buddhism. Following the incident, many anti-AAP posters had come up in poll-bound Gujarat, slamming the party and Kejriwal for working against the interests of Hindus.

Heeding to the public backlash and with Gujarat assembly elections just months away, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal called himself ’religious’ and highlighted that he was born on Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, to eliminate the children of ‘Kans’.

In an attempt to deflect criticism directed toward AAP MLA Rajendra Pal over his presence at a mass conversion rally, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said, “I was born on the day of Janmashtami, God has sent me with a special task, to eliminate the children of these Kans.”

In a rally in Gujarat’s Vadodara, Kejriwal said, “I saw my posters across Gujarat against me. I know they (BJP) hate me. I have no problem with them defaming me, but now they are using abusive words against gods as well. They are insulting gods as well, they are not even sparing gods. They are the descendants of Kansa.”

Posters against AAP and Arvind Kejriwal come up in Gujarat

Kejriwal’s recent theatrics came after black hoardings came up on roads and intersections in major cities of Gujarat, depicting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a Muslim wearing a skullcap with quotes such as, “I do not believe in Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Rama and Krishna as God” and “These are the words and rituals of Aam Aadmi Party.”

In another poster having AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal dressed as a Muslim, which seems to be set up on a road, it is written, “I consider Hinduism as madness” and “These are the words and rituals of Aam Aadmi Party.” These posters pop up as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are scheduled to visit Gujarat for two days starting from today.

AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam attends mass conversion event

Earlier yesterday, AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam was sighted at a ceremony wherein 10,000 Hindus were converted to Buddhism on Wednesday. The Buddhist Society of India hosted the acrimonious event in the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Jhandewalan, New Delhi. During the occasion, a saffron-clad individual delivered an oath to the audience that closely mirrored BR Ambedkar’s infamous 22 vows. The person exhorted Hindus to separate themselves from their ancient faith and stop worshipping deities.

“I shall have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, nor shall I worship them. I shall have no faith in Rama and Krishna who are believed to be the incarnation of God nor shall I worship them,” he was heard as saying. AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was observed repeating the contentious pledges and sharing the platform with the person during the ceremony.