Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Delhi: #DhuaHuaKejriwal trends as netizens share pictures of firecrackers being burst on Diwali defying ban by Arvind Kejriwal govt

It appears like it has been a very happy Diwali for Delhi residents this time, despite the firecracker ban.

OpIndia Staff
As Diwali celebrations continue across the country, social media users have been uploading videos and pictures of lighting firecrackers, apparently in Delhi, defying the ban imposed by the state government led by Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. Users on Twitter used the hashtag #DhuaHuaKejriwal and shared photos and videos. Though the visuals shared seemed to be from Delhi, OpIndia could not verify the authenticity at the time.

One user wrote, “Reportedly Delhi was rocking today … Har Har Mahadev”

Another user wrote, “Thank You Delhi for showing your courage to son of Aurangzeb” and shared a video of fireworks over a vast sky.

Twitter user Mayank Singh wrote, #CrackerBan my foot. @ArvindKejriwal give your gyan on parali & delhi vehicle pollution instead of 1 days #Diwali celebration.” Mayank tweeted a video bursting firecrackers with the hashtag #DhuaHuaKejriwal

Anushree wrote, “Dedicated to @ArvindKejriwal and Friends!”

National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also took to Twitter and wrote, “@ArvindKejriwal was saying that the children of Hindus would be sent to jail for 6 months for lighting sparklers, the children blew up Kejriwal’s”

Notably, the Delhi government banned the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of all types of fireworks in the state, citing poor air quality following the festival celebrations. Gopal Rai, Delhi’s Environment Minister, said on October 19 that manufacturing, storing, and selling firecrackers in the national capital is a penal offence. He went on to say that anyone caught engaging in these activities might face a Rs 5,000 fine and a six-month prison sentence. Even purchase and bursting crackers on Diwali would have attracted a fine of Rs 200 and a six month jail term.

And while firecrackers do pollute the air, the major problem with Delhi’s poor air quality is not one day of bursting crackers but the stubble burning in neighbouring states, especially Punjab. The wind direction upon burning of stubble after the reaping that takes place around mid-October, brings the pollutants towards national capital which leads to severely polluted air quality around Diwali.

Earlier, a study conducted by IIT Delhi revealed that biomass burning contributes the most to the air pollution of the national capital, and the pollutants from Diwali firecrackers don’t even remain in the air for a day. According to the research, biomass burning during winter includes stubble burning and burning of firewood etc for heat.

