The Mumbai police have filed an FIR against Nurul Amin, the general secretary of Mumbai’s iconic Islam Gymkhana, on the basis of a molestation complaint lodged by a female member of the club. Along with Nurul Amin, another member of the Islam Gymkhana named Ryan Rajmi has also been named in the FIR.

According to the FIR, the victim alleged that on Friday, October 21 at around 7 in the evening, she was changing her clothes when Nurul Amin entered the club’s changing room and touched her inappropriately.

Notably, a video wherein the victim is heard narrating her ordeal has also been doing the rounds on social media.

The victim, narrating her ordeal, recalled how at around 7.30 pm when her father came into the spa room at the Islam Gymkhana club, she complained to him about how the management was not providing her with the facility of a masseur, following which she proceeded to the spa’s changing room to get dressed.

She added that only 5 minutes later, Nurul Islam barged into the spa room, which, as per club rules, is out of bounds for male members when females are using it. Her father attempted to stop him from entering the room, but Nurul Islam pushed him aside and started abusing him.

The victim further said in her complaint, “I was changing into my clothes when Islam suddenly barged into the room. When he entered, I was topless. I was just about to put on my bra. He came close to me and placed his hands on my bare breasts and pushed me to the floor. I got up, wore my top and rushed out.” She added that Nurul also abused her using extremely derogatory language.

According to the woman, her 65-year-old father tried to pull Nurul, but Nurul pushed him away. “You and your daughter will have to be taught a lesson,” Nurul threatened the woman’s father. I’ll shoot both of you. You have no idea who my associates are. My smuggling operation is with the underworld, and they will make you disappear. If you hear the name of my business associate, you’ll pee in your pants. Salim Fruit is his given name,” said Nurul Islam, threatening the victim and her father with dire consequences.

“Mr Saad, Miss Hina, Mr Hanif (manager of Islam Gymkhana), Mr Choudhary, and Ryan Rajmi all hurried to the spa room after hearing the ruckus. Ryan Rajmi also pushed me by touching my breasts. He called me Chhin*l and Ra*d and threatened me with veiled threats “.

The victim further said, “my father and I were terrified. While leaving the spa room Mr Nurul Amin Shaikh threatened to assault my father and used threatening and abusive language. My father then went to complain about the incident to the club president Yusuf Abrahni and after listening to my father’s grievance, he assured him that he shall take action against Nurul Amin Shaikh.

The victim’s family finally filed a complaint against both of the accused at Mumbai’s Marine Drive police station. The police have filed an FIR in this instance under sections 354, 504, 506, 509, and 34 of the IPC. So far, no one has been arrested in the case. Additionally, Islam Gymkhana President Yusuf Abrahani stated that he has constituted a committee to look into the incident.

Notably, Mumbai’s Islam Gymkhana is not new to controversies. A woman had earlier filed a similar complaint with the Mumbai Police against Nurul Islam. Furthermore, the woman had written about the incident to the then-Chief Minister. In her complaint, the woman also alleged that Nurul Amin tried to detain her forcibly inside the gymkhana.

Last year, Islam Gymkhana was in the news after its president and former Congress MLA Yusuf Abrahani banned rummy and other card games on its premises. This decision has not gone down well with several members of the gymkhana who raised questions over the “liberal” character of the gymkhana and accused the president of turning it into a “madarsa”.

In the same year, an FIR was filed against Yusuf Abrahani at Agripada police station for abusing and threatening the Assistant municipal commissioner (E ward), Makrand Dagadkhair. Agripada police booked Abrahani under section 353.