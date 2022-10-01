The demonisation of Hindus, the Leicester violence and the cry of Hindutva: What Hindus can learn from Jews

The violence in Leicester is a stark warning to all Hindus. The attack on the Hindu heart of Europe, where Hindu neighbourhoods were turned into a war zone, where so many wanted to commit almost a pogrom against Hindus. The warning of the impending danger and a reminder of what happened to the Jews.

Many Leicester-Hindus, had fled the Expulsion of Uganda (1972) to The UK. Genocidal-Dictator Amin claimed that “Asians” were destroying the Ugandan Economy, clear ethnic hatred. As Leicester-Hindus found refuge in The UK, the Neo-Nazis marched demanding the “Asians” return to India.

The Leicester Pogrom was an escalation of hatred into attacking and calling for the destruction of India. “Hindutva” means the “Hinduness” and also the belief in The Right of India to Exist, as outlined in The Partition of India. Pakistan was created to be the Islamic Republic and India to be a Hindu State, as acknowledged in the constitutions.

Hindus, no longer just classed as racially inferior, were also classed as religiously inferior, with the demand to destroy India. A cricket match between Pakistan and India was supposed to play a cricket game in comradeship. Social media influencers such as British-Pakistani Majid Freeman, fermented anti-Hindu tropes that Hindus were attacking Mosques and were agents of the Indian Government.

Tension was high from the cricket match, followed by anti-Hindu rhetoric. British-Pakistanis and Muslims, fearing for the safety of Leicester’s mosques began entering Hindu neighbourhoods. Neighbourhoods rapidly turned into a Pogrom. Hindus who were going about their everyday life, praying and giving affirmation of faith by saying “Jai Shri Ram”, were suddenly attacked and called “Hindutvavadi”.

British-Pakistanis and Muslim mobs started overwhelming local Hindu neighbourhoods, causing rioting. Hindus were afraid to leave their homes as large British-Pakistani and Muslim mobs patrolled Hindu areas. Large rioting erupted as Hindus tried to go about their daily lives and Hindus were forced to defend themselves. British Police failed to prevent the violence. A British-Hindu Activist speaking anonymously said the Leicester Pogrom was an attempted “ethnic cleansing” as British-Hindus are left “fearing for their futures”.

Leading British-Pakistani-Muslim political activist speaking anonymously about The Leicester Pogrom said:

“I’m a believer of a Greater India. Pakistan and India shouldn’t have separated because if Pakistan can exist as an Islamic Republic, then why shouldn’t India become a Hindu Republic? The moment the separation occurred it risked endangering religious minorities in South Asia. If we want peace, then all people [Pakistanis] who privately support reunification need to speak up now”

So what does this have to do with Jews?

Jews are attacked and killed, for alleged racial and religious inferiority with the opposition to Zionism (The Belief in Israel’s Right to Exist). Hitler wrote about opposing Zionism as The British Empire blockaded Israel, banning Jews from escaping the Holocaust – with support from Palestinian-Muslim Leader al-Husseini known as “Grand Mufti of Jerusalem”. Jews classed racially and religiously inferior were killed in The Holocaust, as Israelis desperately fought against The British Blockade.

In the post-Holocaust era, Jews still flee worldwide. Cries of “Zionist” are heard as antisemitic attacks happen worldwide. Almost 1 million Jews, were violently expelled from Arab-Muslim countries for being alleged “Zionists” from 1948-73. Jews are still attacked and killed in the streets of Europe, as they are accused of being “Zionists”. In the 2019 British Election, half of British Jews were ready to flee Britain fearing antisemitism, but British-Hindus proudly stood against antisemitism and voted against antisemitism, saving British Jews.

Remembering the politics of Europe and The West. Britain fails to recognise its colonial crimes and the Koh-I-Noor Diamond has never been returned to India. India had to liberate Goa from the Portuguese Empire (1961).

German-Nazi Forces killed up to 1.5 million Romanis (Romani estimates of 80% of Romanis killed) during the Holocaust [1933-45].

Romanis a nomadic Hindu community from Rajasthan were enslaved in Europe. Romanis classed as racially inferior were killed in The Holocaust. The Holocaust was also a genocide on Indic society. Romanis without India to protect them were killed in The Holocaust, and remain highly persecuted.

In Afghanistan, the Genocide has just been completed, as the Genocide continues in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Malaysia, Fiji and other countries. Europe is electing anti-Indic governments.

The Indian Government must prepare all emergency plans to protect the Indic people. The Parliament must pass an emergency Right of Return Law, for all Indic people; similar to Israel for Jews. The Indian Military must be ready to rescue persecuted Indic communities as The IDF does for persecuted Jews. Persecuted Indic communities cannot wait any longer as they are attacked and killed.

India, the homeland for Indic people, the safeguard from persecution.

The Indian Government must embrace Israeli-style policies to protect The Indic people. Israel has been highly successful at saving Jews from Genocide with covert mass evacuations, such as in Ethiopia and Arab-Muslim Expulsions. The Israeli Government could support the Indian Government in evacuating persecuted Indic communities; with a clear agreement. India and Israel are slowly going into an alliance, it’s of the utmost importance to seek agreements to protect the Indic diaspora.

Worldwide extremist forces are aligning against the Indic community. When we hear the cry of “Hindutva” it must be from all proud Hindutvans, for the Indian Government to strengthen the Indian security forces and the Indian military to rescue persecuted Indic communities. Now is the time to cry out for “Hindutva” in pride.

Maharani (Lady) of Jhansi, Leader of the Great Indian Rebellion against The British Empire said: “We fight for Independence. In the words of Lord Krishna, we will, if we are victorious, enjoy the fruits of victory”.

(This article has been written by Kalev Ben-Ari – A Jewish activist. His name has been changed because of security concerns, especially after what happened in Leicester).