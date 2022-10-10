Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, died of illness on Monday, 10th October 2022 at the age of 82. Yadav was admitted at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, due to ill health where he breathed his last. The news of the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav was confirmed by his son Akhilesh Yadav.

Yesterday, Medanta had released a statement saying that Mulayam Singh Yadav was critical. A Medanta Hospital health bulletin said “Mulayam Singh Yadav ji’s condition is quite critical today and he is on life saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists”. He had been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village, Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh, India, to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh Yadav. He entered politics after meeting Sarvashri Madhu Limaye, Karpoori Thakur, Ram Sewak Yadav, Raj Narayan, and Janeshwar Mishra. He was inspired and motivated by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia’s socialist ideas and beliefs.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1967. In 1989, Yadav was elected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time. Yadav created the Samajwadi Party in 1992. He joined up with the Bahujan Samaj Party to win the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in November 1993.

Throughout his political career, Mulayam Singh was associated with several controversies. The most controversial one was when he ordered open fire on Karsevaks in Ayodhya in 1990. Yadav, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time, ordered firing on the Karsevaks who had congregated in Ayodhya to demand the construction of a Bhavya Ram Mandir at Janmabhoomi in November 1990, two years before the final demolition of the disputed structure. The Samajwadi Party patriarch’s savage edict, which resulted in the deaths of numerous Karsevaks, earned him the moniker ‘Mullah Mulayam.’