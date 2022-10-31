Telangana: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organises get-together event for ‘non-Muslim’ girls, Police denies permission after VHP intervenes

On Sunday, an Islamist outfit named Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organised a grand event inviting all the non-Muslim girls and women in the Karimnagar area of Telangana. However, the Telangana Police refused to grant permission for the event after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) intervened in the matter.

According to the reports, the event was organised by the Islamist organisation in Karimnagar, Telangana. The members of the organisation wanted all the non-Muslim women to participate in the get-together. The organisation also made public the invitation card for the event which went viral over social media.

What if Hindus were organizing an event “inviting” Muslim girls *only* for a “Grand get-together”? pic.twitter.com/qUrtMDFdQQ — Sankrant Sanu सानु संक्रान्त ਸੰਕ੍ਰਾਂਤ ਸਾਨੁ (@sankrant) October 30, 2022

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) took cognizance of the incident and requested the Karimnagar Police to take appropriate action against the Islamist organization. They also requested the Karimnagar police commissioner to deny permission for the event and warned of serious consequences if the get-together would take place.

Notably, to avoid any untoward incident or communal clash, a large number of the police force was deployed at the venue on Sunday. The event was slated to take place at Shalimar Function Hall near Kashmir Gadda in Karimnagar. Tension has been prevailing in the area ever since the news of the event went viral on social media.

Vutukuru Radhakrishna Reddy, president of the gau raksha wing of VHP stated that the Islamist organisation named Jamaat-e-Islami Hind was trying to trap Hindu girls as part of ‘love jihad’. “The proposed program hurts the self-respect of Hindus,” Reddy said.

Reddy also demanded that the police should take stringent action against the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind members. Meanwhile, he also appealed to all the Hindu girls and asked them not to attend such events at any cost.