Media channel NDTV has once again come into the news for spreading misinformation by distorting what Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said about the 2002 riots in his public meeting. The media channel incorrectly quoted Amit Shah and tried to spread confusion with a tweet about his remarks on Gujarat 2002 riots. However, the tweet was deleted after the channel was exposed.

On Friday, November 25, 2022, NDTV‘s Twitter handle tweeted a report titled ‘They were taught a lesson in 2002, there is permanent peace in Gujarat: Amit Shah’. In the report, the news was given about the speech of the Home Minister at his public meeting at Mahudha in Kheda.

In the speech that is being discussed, Home Minister Amit Shah did not give any kind of communal angle or name any community anywhere. Hitting out at the Congress party, he said it was because of them that riots took place in 2002, but now there is permanent peace in Gujarat.

What did Amit Shah say?

Home Minister Shah said in his speech, “If there is a state where curfew does not have to be imposed anywhere, it is mine and your state – Gujarat. In 2022, congressmen got used to it, so riots took place. But in 2002, they were taught a lesson that they forgot how to incite the riots, and there are no riots in Gujarat from 2002 to 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat has established unbroken peace in Gujarat by taking strict action against those who create communal disturbances in Gujarat.”

The meeting was broadcast live from Amit Shah’s official Facebook page. From 16:24 to 17:10 in this video, the entire statement of the Home Minister can be heard.

The Home Minister had attacked the Congress in his speech, but NDTV interpreted it in its own way, trying to spread disinformation with misleading headlines. However, NDTV finally had to delete the tweet as soon as it was exposed.

After this tweet of NDTV became quite viral, Twitter users exposed the propaganda. NDTV deleted the tweet after many users told about Amit Shah’s true statement.

This was followed by a tweet with a new headline, in which the word ‘rioters’ was used instead of the word ‘they’.