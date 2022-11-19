A woman’s body was found stuffed inside an abandoned suitcase on a service road of the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday, police said.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, appeared to be 22-25 years old, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigur Bisen said.

थाना राया क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एक अज्ञात युवती का शव बरामद होने के सम्बन्ध में श्रीमान अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण, मथुरा की बाइट । pic.twitter.com/oQUspJ4yns — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 18, 2022

The officer said the woman’s body was found inside a red-coloured trolley bag and was covered in a plastic sheet. The victim was five feet and two inches tall, the officer added.

The police received information about a bag lying abandoned on the service road near the Agricultural Research Centre in Raya and it was seized in the afternoon, Bisen said.

It appears that she was shot dead and was later stuffed inside the bag which was found on the road, Bisen said. He also said that two sarees were also found in the bag.

The information about the woman’s death has been sent to all police stations in the nearby districts, Circle Officer Alok Singh said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are underway to identify the victim.

The incident comes hot on the heels of similar such incidents in the last few days. On November 15, a dead body of an unidentified man in his 30s was found stuffed in an abandoned red-colours suitcase outside the Railway Station in Jalandhar at around 6 AM. A worker had noticed the bag and alerted the railway officials. Police were informed about the bag. As per reports, the Railway Police team seized the bag and sealed the area. The forensic investigation team was called on the spot to collect evidence.

Shraddha Walkar murder case

In another case that shook the nation to its core, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case of Shraddha Walkar and arrested Aftab Poonawala for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 pieces to dispose of her body. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10. He stated in the complaint that the accused and the deceased had rented an apartment in Delhi and were staying in an unhealthy live-in relationship, which was also abusive. He said that he had always opposed their relationship as Aftab is a Muslim.

The girl, a resident of Palghar was adamant about continuing her relationship with accused Aftab and shifted to Delhi with him. Three days after they shifted to Delhi, they engaged in a quarrel and Aftab happened to kill Shraddha. He confessed his crime on November 14 and stated that they used to fight a lot. He said that he murdered Shraddha on May 18 as she was forcing him to get married to her.