On Wednesday (December 28), Elon Musk took potshots at leftist media outlets for ignoring the explosive revelations of the ‘Twitter Files.‘

So far, the new Twitter owner had released 10 tranches of internal communications between ex-employees and exposed the censorship practices that were prevalent on the social media platform (prior to his takeover).

While taking a dig at leftist media outlets for failing to report the matter with due diligence, he posted a picture of ‘The Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon ‘ignoring’ a dancer standing in front of him.



Interestingly, the female dancer’s body was captioned with the words ‘Twitter Files’ while Jimmy Fallon’s chest was adorned with a collage of leftist news outlets such as CNN, BBC, The New York Times, The Guardian, DW, MSNBC, NBC and The Washington Post.

Earlier, the ‘Twitter Files 7.0’ exposed how the FBI paid a whopping $3.4 million to Twitter between October 2019 and February 2021 and coerced top Twitter executives into gutting the ‘Hunter Biden story‘ of the New York Post (NYP).

The ‘Twitter Files 3.0’ revealed that the senior executives of Twitter Inc. were in constant touch with federal agencies ahead of the 2020 US Presidential elections. It revealed how the Federal Bureau of Investigation routinely sent tweets, posted by Republican candidates, to the moderation team for expunction.

Jimmy Fallon mocked Elon Musk over his Twitter operations

The development comes days after Jimmy Fallon mocked Elon Musk on his show for banning accounts of individuals, who doxxed the new Twitter owner and endangered the life of his 2-year-old son.

At about 1 minute into the programme, Jimmy Fallon tried to pass off real-time doxxing as ‘harmless stalking’ on social media. “Elon said the journalists were using social media to keep track of what he’s doing — or also known as social media,” the late-night show host remarked.

“I have a feeling that right after Christmas we’re going to see Elon Musk in line trying to return Twitter,” he further mocked.

Earlier on December 13 this year, Jimmy Fallon ridiculed Tesla after Musk claimed that his pronouns were ‘Prosecute/Fauci.’ The late-night show host, whose audience approves of gender identity politics, responded, “Fauci was like – Yep, much like a Tesla battery, Elon’s on fire.”

“You could tell Fauci wasn’t having it because he wrote back – Congrats on making Twitter the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of social media,” he remarked.

It must be mentioned that Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the US and came under the scanner during the Coronavirus pandemic.