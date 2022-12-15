A woman has accused a ‘Pir’ (Muslim saint) of kidnapping, rape, and forced conversion in Haryana’s Sonipat district. The accused has been identified as one Babulal. As per a report by Surya Samachar, the girl’s family used to visit Sonipat where they came into contact with the ‘Pir’.

According to the girl’s statement, she is a resident of Delhi. She often frequented the accused ‘Pir’ with her relatives on Gannaur’s Badshahi road, where he ran his fake ‘healing’ business. The accused convinced the victim’s family that she was possessed and needed exorcism. On December 7, Babulal went to Delhi to visit the victim and gave her water mixed with some drugs, and asked her to visit him at night. He asked her to bring money and jewellery from her house along with her.

The victim further said that Babulal and some of his aides raped her repeatedly in the name of exorcism. Despite being married, Babulal married the victim in court and then started pressurising her to convert to Islam.

On Tuesday, December 13, Babulal and his friend Sahil were taking her in an auto from Ganaur GT Road towards Sonipat, when the girl’s relatives from Ganaur saw her and caught hold of them. Babulal was able to flee amid the scuffle, but Sahil, his accomplice, was apprehended. When the Hindu groups learned about this, they also rushed to the scene and, after hearing the girl’s side of the story, they took Sahil to the Ganaur police station.

According to Vishva Hindu Parishad Ganaur block minister Narendra Panchal, who described the incident as a typical case of love jihad, the accused admitted to being a member of a syndicate that has been running this racket for a while. Allegedly he also said that they have thus far converted many such vulnerable non-Muslim girls to Islam.

The police, meanwhile, have recovered drugs and several materials used for exorcism from the victim. The arrested individual and the victim are both being interrogated by the police. Members of VHP and Bajrang Dal, have, meanwhile, launched a protest, demanding prompt action in the case.