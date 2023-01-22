Actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia aka JD Majethdia, recently opened up about his experience of meeting PM Modi while promoting his film ‘Khichdi: The Movie’, which was based on his popular TV show ‘Khichdi’. Khichdi had aired on Star Plus and Majethia, other than being the producer of the show, also played the character of Himanshu Seth in the show.

JD Majethia, while talking about the show, recalled how PM Modi always encouraged him and also said that PM Modi wins everyone’s heart with his warmth. Majethia recalled the time in 2010 when he wanted to invite Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, to the premiere of his film Khichdi: The Movie.

“I called him in the evening, and when I introduced myself as JD Majethia, he called me the son of Porbandar (bol bhai Porbandar na deekra Bol). He wins your heart, he remembers everything. I explained to him in two minutes that the team of Khichdi is coming to Gujarat for the film’s premiere. It is a comedy movie about a Gujarati family and the first time a TV series has been turned into a film. It is a record for India. I called him again, he (Modi) then asked me to come to Ahmedabad. When my make-up man informed me about a call for me from the Police Commissioner, I was surprised. The Police Commissioner then asked me how we will bring CM Modi to the theatre, and how we will manage his security arrangements,” Majethia recalled.

Majethia went on to say that it was news for him that CM Narendra Modi is coming to attend the premiere of the film. “I told my team to continue with the interviews and I rushed to the theatre as Modi sir is coming. But when I reached the theatre, he was already there,” Majethia added.

‘This is my Gujarat’

Majethia reminisced that when he came forward to touch Narendra Modi’s feet, he hugged him and asked him why so many seats were empty in the theatre when so many people were waiting outside.

Majethia told CM Modi that it was for his security, to this Narendra Modi said, “This is my Gujarat, what fear do I have from anyone here?” He then said that the security personnel can be accommodated in the first row and then allow others to come and sit inside. Then people were seated as he said. It was such a big thing even for the viewers that their CM was sitting with them, Majethia recalled.

Furthermore, Majethia remembered that a woman brought Sukhdi, a Gujarati sweet that she offered to Narendra Modi. Even though the security personnel tried to stop her, Modi took a piece of Sukhdi from her.

“Narendra Modi can win you over with his simplicity!”



Taking to Twitter, Majethia showered praises on Narendra Modi and wrote, “He lives for the people of his country. He looks at providing opportunities to the deserving one and constantly thinks of taking the nation where it deserves to be, at par and ahead of the developed countries.”

About Khichdi

Khichdi has been ‘served’ to the audience in four different formats- on television as Khichdi, Instant Khichdi, and Khichdi Returns, and in theaters as Khichdi: The Movie. The movie was released in 2010, whereas the TV shows aired in 2002, 2005, and 2018, respectively. Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia have produced each of the four versions. It centers on a peculiar Gujarati family and the hilarious situations they find themselves in. One of the most well-liked families on Indian television, the Parekhs have established themselves as household names over time. The show, its characters like Hansa and Praful, and several dialogues became iconic. Even to this day, the show continues to inspire countless memes online.