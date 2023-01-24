Amidst the ongoing controversy over the recently released BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CPIM’s Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has vowed to screen the ‘India: The Modi Question’ at 200 venues in Kerala on January 24 and January 25.

As per reports, the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) informed that it will screen the anti-Modi propaganda at Poojappura on Tuesday (January 24) at 6 pm.

DFYI state president VK Sanoj remarked, “Let people see the fascist face of the Sangh Parivar outfits. We will go ahead with the plan and more screenings will be done at other places also in the coming days.”

Reportedly, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) will also hold the screening of the documentary on the Mangattuparamba campus of Kannur university at 2 pm. It will also follow suit at Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kochi and Government Law College Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress has also vowed to follow in the footsteps of DYFI and SFI. Youth Congress (Kerala) president Shafi Parambil remarked, “Historical facts have always remained on the hostile side for Modi and Sangh Parivar. The reminders of betrayal, apology and genocide cannot be hidden using power.”

The BJP has hit out at the incumbent Kerala government and asked it to stop the screening of the BBC documentary. Union Minister V Muraleedharan said, “The documentary’s screening should not be allowed at all. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should intervene in the matter immediately.”

On Monday (January 23), the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) and Muslim Student Federation organised the screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the Hyderabad Central University. More than 50 students from these groups attended the screening.

The Background of the BBC controversy

Recently, BBC aired a two-part documentary attacking PM Narendra Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. India has denounced the controversial program as a “propaganda piece” that is designed to push a discredited narrative.

One of the nefarious objectives behind the documentary was to whitewash the role of Islamists in the Godhra train carnage, which claimed a total of 59 Hindu lives.

It further used the already discredited statements of Sanjiv Bhatt and RB Sreekumar to attack the Indian Prime Minister. BBC even used the claims of Babu Bajrangi and Haresh Bhatt, who have admitted that they were reading the script given by a journalist, to try and declare PM Modi guilty.