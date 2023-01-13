Friday, January 13, 2023
Maharashtra: Cops nab one Parvez Alam for illegally carrying 31 weapons

A total of 31 weapons, including 10 knives and 8 swords was recovered from Parvez Alam from a bus

OpIndia Staff
ASP Aniket Bharti, recovered weapons, image via ANI
5

On Tuesday (January 10), the Pawarwadi police in Maharashtra arrested a man who was en route to Malegaon from Ajmer in Rajasthan. He was in possession of a total of 31 weapons, including 10 knives and 8 swords.

According to the news agency ANI, the accused has been identified as Parvez Alam.

He was travelling to Malegaon by bus when the police nabbed him. As per the police, the total value of recovered weapons has been estimated to be ₹17,400.

While speaking about the matter, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aniket Bharti informed that a probe has been initiated into the matter.

According to Times Now, several arms and ammunition have been recovered in the past few months from communally sensitive areas of Maharashtra such as Nanded, Aurangabad and Jalgaon.

