On Tuesday (January 10), the Pawarwadi police in Maharashtra arrested a man who was en route to Malegaon from Ajmer in Rajasthan. He was in possession of a total of 31 weapons, including 10 knives and 8 swords.

According to the news agency ANI, the accused has been identified as Parvez Alam.

Maharashtra | Pawarwadi Police has arrested a man namely Parvez Alam on a bus coming from Ajmer & seized a total of 31 weapons including 8 swords & 10 knives, in Malegaon. Value of seized weapons is Rs 17,400. Further investigation is underway: Aniket Bharti, ASP Malegaon (10.01) pic.twitter.com/MaAv7LttdG — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

He was travelling to Malegaon by bus when the police nabbed him. As per the police, the total value of recovered weapons has been estimated to be ₹17,400.

While speaking about the matter, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aniket Bharti informed that a probe has been initiated into the matter.

A huge cache of weapons was recovered by Maharashtra police from Malegoan. A person named Parvez Alam was also arrested by police.@Aruneel_S shares the latest development with @dekameghna pic.twitter.com/8cPUlMBNLy — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 12, 2023

According to Times Now, several arms and ammunition have been recovered in the past few months from communally sensitive areas of Maharashtra such as Nanded, Aurangabad and Jalgaon.