On Saturday (January 7), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against four people in connection to a conspiracy case to disrupt the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Patna in July last year.

As per reports, those named in the chargesheet were members of the radical Islamist outfit Popular front of India (PFI). The four men were identified as Md Jalaluddin Khan, Noorduddin Zangi, Arman Malick (alias Imteyaz Anwer) and Athar Parvej.

While Noorduddin hailed from Lalbagh in Darbhanga, the other accused came from Patna. They were booked for unlawful, anti-national activities and conspiring to disrupt a rally of the Indian Prime Minister on July 12, 2022.

Reportedly, the accused men had gathered in Phulwarisharif in Patna on July 11 last year to carry out acts of violence and terror. They took shelter in Ahmad Palace and used the rented accommodation to hold meetings, and undergo terror training.

According to the NIA chargesheet, the four men also raised funds, recruited other terrorists and encouraged them to work towards the goal of establishing Islamic rule in the country by 2047.

The major breakthrough in the case came on July 11, 2022, when two people, namely, Athar Parvez and Mohammad Jalaluddin were nabbed during raids conducted by the Phulwarisharif police. The cops had then seized several incriminating documents related to the now-proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI).

The matter was then transferred to the National Investigation Team, which re-registered a case on July 22 of that year.

According to a spokesperson of the central agency, Md Jalaluddin Khan, Noorduddin Zangi, Arman Malick (alias Imteyaz Anwer) and Athar Parvej were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 121, 121A, 122, 153A and 153B and Sections 13, 17, 18, 18A, 18B and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.