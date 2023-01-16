Following the grand Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Government is now focusing on the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The survey work for the grand corridor, proposed on 5 acres of land around the Banke Bihari Temple, one of the most famous and revered temples of Lord Krishna in the world, began on Tuesday (3 January).

The corridor, which would be able to accommodate as many as 5,000 devotees at a time, was first announced in August 2022. Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh promised that a dedicated corridor would be developed soon to guarantee the easy transit of devotees from the Yamuna riverfront to Mathura’s iconic Banke Bihari Temple.

For the proposed corridor to be developed on the proposed 5 acres of land, the Yogi government formed an eight-member committee.

The committee was formed after Allahabad High Court had on 20 December 2022 ordered the district administration to submit a development plan with estimated costs.

According to media reports published last year, the budget of the Banke Bihari corridor will be up to Rs 248 crore and the temple trust is also likely to contribute to the redevelopment of the temple premises.

When Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conceptualized the corridor, he made it clear that the temple core structure, as well as beliefs and traditions, were not to be infringed in any way. It is being said that the committee has strictly adhered to the directives while planning and designing the project.

The committee formed to overlook the re-development project has said that the Banke Bihari Corridor will be a blend of traditions and modern amenities, with the core section of the temple remaining unaltered and preserved while the access roads and surrounding area would be broadened and developed.

The biggest issue right now is that the temple does not have enough space to accommodate the vast number of worshippers that come for darshan. People jam the area outside the temple and the narrow alleys, refusing to move if they don’t get the chance to go inside. This causes chaos, crowding, and jostling at the site. Even if the police put up barricades, devotees often end up pushing each other in a congested space.

The approach to Banke Bihari temple would be widened

Now, after the proposed corridor is developed, the sanctum sanctorum, which can currently accommodate 800 devotees at a time, will have enough space to house as many as 5,000 devotees at any given point in time.

According to the proposed layout, there will be three entrances that the devotees can take to enter the corridor. The first entrance will be from the Jugal Ghat, the second approach will be from Vidyapeeth Square and the third entrance will be from the Banke Bihari Jadon parking area.

The approach road to the temple via Jugal Ghat will be widened to 25 meters. Similarly, the road leading to the entry from Vidyapeeth Square would be widened to 7 meters, and the Jadon parking area road would be widened to 15 meters.

Facilities that would be included

Furthermore, the corridor will be two-storeyed. Both these storeys would have amenities such as shoe stands, luggage stands, drinking water, bathrooms, medical, and infant care facilities. VIP rooms and waiting rooms will also be constructed. The lower level will be larger than the top level. Their dimensions will be 5000 square metres and 650 square metres respectively.

A 900-square-meter parikrama route will also be built around the sanctum sanctorum.

Shops will be relocated, and house owners will be compensated

Puja shops will get 800 square metres of space in the Corridor’s lower level. Devotees will be able to purchase puja items and other offerings from this place.

The committee has said that the shops which currently operate on either side of the chaotic streets would be demolished for the re-development project, but would be rebuilt in this dedicated space, ensuring that the livelihoods of the shopkeepers remain unaffected. Though the number of shops that would be built remains undecided, the size and design would remain intact, the authorities have assured.

The government will also compensate the owners of 325 properties that would need to be acquired by the state for the projected Banke Bihari temple corridor. According to sources, the state government has recommended a total compensation of Rs 200 crores to the owners of these houses and shops.

Approach to the Banke Bihari temple would be made easy

The Greenfields Expressway connecting Vrindavan to the upcoming Heritage City along the Yamuna Expressway will be linked to the Banke Bihari Corridor.

Three parking facilities will be built in Vrindavan and linked to the proposed corridor. The Banke Bihari Bridge parking, which will be built on the opposite bank of the Yamuna in an area of 37,000 square metres, will be part of the Corridor project. It will be able to accommodate 1,550 vehicles. Visitors coming from the Yamuna Expressway will be able to park their vehicles here and in the Panigaon parking facility and then walk or take an e-rickshaw to the shrine through suspension bridges which will lead to the front of the temple (part of the Corridor project) and Devraha Baba Ghat. The new route will allow them to avoid the congested areas entirely.

Speaking about the proposed corridor, State Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said, “Devotees, after taking a dip in the holy Yamuna, can directly reach the temple via the corridor.” The project will be a gift to Brijbhumi from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was distressed by the death of two pilgrims at the temple on the day of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, the Minister had added, further informing how the temple which can now accommodate around 800 people at a time, after the development, would easily accommodate upto 5,000 devotees.