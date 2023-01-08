A sensational case of sexual exploitation of a minor girl and her rape has come to light in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. A youth named Afzal, who used to teach tuition to the victim minor girl, lured her into a love trap and then raped her. Acting on the family’s complaint, the police rescued the victim and arrested the accused Afzal.

Afzal, who used to give tuition in Banda, lured the minor Hindu girl into a love trap and then ran away with her. After this, he raped her. Not only this, but he also pressurized her to change her religion. The minor’s father had lodged a missing person’s report following the disappearance of his child.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the accused Afzal who committed this crime. A case has been registered against the accused under sections of rape, POCSO, and the Religion Conversion Act.

The case is from an area under the Atarra police station area. According to the victim’s family, Afzal, a resident of the Hamirpur district, lured their 14-year-old daughter into a love trap and took her away on Monday afternoon. On the complaint of the father, the police registered a case. Following this, on Friday, the girl’s location was traced and police reached the spot. When police reached the spot, the girl was found standing at a station wearing a burqa.

The girl told the police that the accused Afzal had raped her. At the same time, he also pressurized her to change religion. Based on the girl’s statement, the police registered a case and arrested the accused, and sent him to jail.

According to the police, the accused Afzal used to teach tuition to the minor. At the same time, she was trapped in love by the accused. SP Abhinandan said that strict action will be taken against the accused Afzal.