Cases of Muslim youths changing their names to trap Hindu girls keep appearing almost every day. A similar case has come to light from Vadodara, where a school dance teacher named Sheru Pathan started messaging students of class 8th and 9th of the school on Instagram by concealing his identity and started saying inappropriate things. Reportedly, he was using the name Shiv, and he was contacting only Hindu girls even when there are girls from other religions in the class.

Recently, a video was going viral on social media in which a person says his name is Sheru Pathan. He apologises in the video by admitting to the wrong thing he did in front of the camera. Sheru Pathan posed to be a Hindu dance teacher named Shiv and targeted Hindu girls in the school and followed them on Instagram after which he sent them obscene messages. He made this confession after Bajrang Dal workers in the area caught him.

In the video, Sheru Pathan is heard saying, “My name is Sheru Pathan. I went to a school as a dance teacher, where I messaged some Hindu girls, after which the Bajrang Dal people caught me. They have taught me a lesson. So from today, I will not message any Hindu girl. At the same time, I apologize to everyone.”

After noticing the viral video, the OpIndia team tried to check the veracity of the incident during which we came in contact with Ketan Trivedi, a Bajrang Dal activist from Vadodara. He not only confirmed the incident but also gave information that was really disturbing.

Sheru Pathan only Hindu girls in the class 8th and 9th

Sheru Pathan posed to be a Hindu while approaching the school for a temporary appointment as a dance teacher for the annual cultural festival of the school. A lady teacher in the school appointed him by reference through someone. It is notable that as this appointment was temporary only for the annual festival, stringent scrutiny and identity verification were not carried out by the school. Sheru Pathan told his name to be Shiv.

In an exclusive conversation with OpIndia, Ketan Trivedi said, “A choreographer was appointed by the school for a school event who used to teach dance to school girls. Sheru Pathan had joined this place by hiding his identity.”

He further said that Sheru used to remember the names of the girls in classes 8 and 9 who came to learn dance and later followed them on Instagram and then sent messages to them. Initially, he used to start talking by sending different reels. Later he used to harass girls by saying obscene things in chats.

When one of these girls told this to her brother, he contacted the Bajrang Dal. The Bajrang Dal activists then went to the school and caught this dance teacher and the whole thing was revealed. Bajrang Dal activists checked his mobile phone and found that he was harassing at least 10 girls across Instagram, all of whom were studying in classes 8th and 9th.

Ketan Trivedi sent the photos of those messages to OpIndia. Many of the messages are very obscene, so we have added only selective photos here. It can also be clearly seen how Sheru Pathan was harassing the girls by messaging them against their wishes. Not only this, but he was also making inappropriate discussions like ‘Do you like me?’ which the girls are also seen resisting in those chats.

The shocking thing that came to light in this whole sequence was that Sheru Pathan was harassing only Hindu girls by messaging them. There was no conversation with any Muslim girls on his entire phone.

Sheru Pathan was already accused of misbehaving with a 15-year-old girl

When the matter reached the Bajrang Dal, the activists of the organization inquired and it came to light that his real name was Sheru Pathan and he lived in Manjalpur in Vadodara. In the investigation, Bajrang Dal members found that 3 years ago, the same Sheru Pathan was beaten by the public for one such act. He was then running the Nawab dance classes in Manjalpur. Once he was molesting a 15-year-old girl by locking the classes inside when the people around him caught him red-handed and beat him.

The video went viral on Facebook too.

In an exclusive conversation with OpIndia, Ketan Trivedi of Bajrang Dal said, “This is an eye-opening case. Every parent must take care of this. Every parent should inquire from time to time so that no one harasses their daughter in this way, otherwise, due to such anti-social elements, the life of the girls can be spoiled.”