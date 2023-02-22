A letter, seeking the return of funds to the tune of AUD $40000 (INR 22.64 lakhs) from Khalsa Aid, has been doing the rounds of the internet.

Dated November 20, 2022, the letter accused the pro-Khalistani ‘charity’ organisation of not having a Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence to collect foreign funds. It bore the signature of one Albel Singh Kang, the company secretary of the Australian Sikh Association (ASA).

Addressed to the management of ‘Khalsa Aid UK’, the letter said, “Australian Sikh Association had donated AUD $40000 for flood relief in Punjab’s Mand Area to Khalsa Aid UK.”

Screengrab of the letter by ASA

It emphasised, “But it has been brought to the Australian Sikh Association’s attention that Khalsa Aid UK has never applied for FCRA to send funds to Punjab from the UK.”

While accusing the pro-Khalistani outfit of not sending money for relief work, the letter added, “Nor has Khalsa Aid UK sent any money from the UK to India. All the photos that we see of Sangar’s efforts in India are from funs collected locally in India.”

Albel Singh Kang sought the return of funds from Khalsa Aid UK, saying that he believed that the donation was not used for flood relief work. “Please do not point to your audited charity statements on Charity Commission in UK, we know how understaffed these agencies are,” he highlighted.

While slamming the ‘charity’ outfit, the letter concluded, “Please also do not lobby community members to represent you on your behalf. Australian Sikh Association will collaborate directly with Sangat and Gundwara Sahib in Mand Area to provide belated flood relief.”

Khalsa AID had received AUD $40k from Glennwood Gurdwara Sahib

Opindia found a post on the timeline of the verified Facebook page of ‘Khalsa Aid International’ wherein it was seen thanking the ASA and the Glennwood Gurdwara Sahib for their charitable donation.

The post dated October 26, 2019, read, “Punjab Floods…Sydney Sangat from Glennwood Gurdwara Sahib donated generous amount of AUD $40000 towards Panjab flood relief. Our thanks to all Sangat and Management Committee of Glenwood Gurdwara Sahib / Australian Sikh Association. Thank you”

The post was also accompanied by pictures of Gurdwara officials handing over a large cheque to the ‘Khalsa Aid UK’ volunteers.

Opindia however could not trace the source of the letter, bearing the letterhead of ASA. As such, we have written a letter to the Gurdwara officials seeking their comments on the same. The article will be updated once we receive their reply.