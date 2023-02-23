Malambika Sinha, a seventy-year-old woman Ranchi resident, was hacked to death around a year ago by Mohammad Aurangzeb, Mohammad Jafar, and Naushad Ansari. The unfortunate incident occurred on March 18 at Ashok Nagar road number four, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Now, all three guilty have been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court, startling many.

Background of the case

Malambika hired the three accused as painters for Diwali after they approached her for work during Holi. She unlocked the door and provided them with food, but they attacked her taking advantage of her complacency. She and an elderly maid were the only people at home.

The other two began pillaging the home as Aurangzeb slashed and stabbed her in the neck. They also stole her gold bangle and necklace she was wearing around her neck.

The old woman was attacked 15 times. She was found dead in a pool of blood by her shocked husband, Vijay Kumar Sinha, after the perpetrators fled the house. Afterwards, he lodged a complaint at the Argora police station.

Sinha, a retired State Bank of India employee, was well-known in the town for being actively involved in temple events. The murder led to a major outrage in the community.

According to police officials, “The criminals entered the bungalow of retired bank employee Vijay Sinha at around 12.15 pm on the pretext of seeking work. Their intention was to loot the house. They brutally murdered Vijay Sinha’s wife Malambika Sinha by stabbing her with a knife.”

Surendra Jha, the senior superintendent of police in Ranchi, convened an SIT and instructed that the case be resolved soon.

Their faces were recorded on camera as they were trying to run away. With the help of this, the police apprehended Aurangzeb first. Later, all three of the murder suspects were taken into custody by the police. Police found them carrying two knives and four cell phones that were utilized in the murder.

During interrogation, Aurangzeb confessed to the crime. He also admitted that he had already visited the deceased’s home and done some painting work there. He further claimed, that they escaped the victim’s house carrying four cellphones and watches. Naushad revealed that he had assisted his two partners in escaping.

It was revealed that the elderly woman was killed only for money. When she refused to give them anything, they attacked her and kill her.

Court’s decision is raising eyebrows

The defendants were granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court around a year after the incident. Aurangzeb, the primary accused, was also recently released, causing quite a stir.

In its order, the High Court said, “Heard the parties. The applicant, who is in custody since 25.03.2022, has approached this Court for grant of regular bail. The applicant is an accused of committing offence under Sections 394, 302 & 34 of the Indian Penal Code. It has been submitted by the counsel for the applicant that complete set of FIR along with its enclosure have been annexed with this bail application and there is no suppression on his part. Innocence of the applicant has been claimed and undertaking has been given for participation in the trial.”

The court continued, “It has been submitted that the one of the co-accused-Md. Naushad Ansari, has already been enlarged on bail by a Co-ordinate Bench of this Court. On the above basis, prayer for bail has been made. Learned counsel for the State has opposed the prayer for bail. Considering the above facts, the applicant, named above, is directed to be released on bail, on furnishing bail bond of Rs. 10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only) with two sureties of the like amount each to the satisfaction of the learned Judicial Magistrate, Ranchi in connection with Argora P.S. Case No. 84 of 2022, subject to condition that the applicant will submit self-attested photocopy of his Aadhaar Card and also submit his mobile number before the learned court below which he will always keep active and will not change it during pendency of this case without prior permission of the court.”

Sinha family’s reaction

The judgement has left the Sinha family perplexed and in tears. They placed the greatest trust in the judiciary, however they are flabbergasted by this verdict.

“We will go to the higher bench and shall fight till we get justice for our mother,” said Rohit Sinha, Malambika’s son.

Her old husband spent a few months in the US before coming back. He has been chasing after every possible lead to get justice for his dead wife. He has also endured tremendous agony as a result of the court’s ruling.