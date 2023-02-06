Monday, February 6, 2023
Updated:

Muslim journalist refers to Hindus singing bhajans in the train to Ayodhya as Mujra, others draw false equivalence to namaz in public places

Hindu pilgrims were singing bhajans and dancing to religious music as part of worship in a train privately booked but Islamists used the opportunity to mock the faith of Hindus.

Anurag
Hindus travelling to Ayodhya
Muslim journalist used derogatory language for Hindu devotees, referred to them singing bhajans as mujra (Image: SS from video)
20

On February 5, one self proclaimed journalist named Mohammad Tanvir referred to Hindus singing bhajans on a train as Mujra. Others also chipped in and drew false equivalence to namaz in public places. In his tweet, Tanvir shared a video of Hindus travelling to Ayodhya in a train and tagged Rail Ministry while complaining about it.

He said, “Hello Ministry of Railways, why Bhajan Kirtan is happening on this train travelling to Ayodhya from Indore? If a Muslim has offered Namaz for five minutes, he would have been arrested by now. If offering namaz on the train is wrong, how is Bhajan Kirtan acceptable? Hello Ashini Vaishnaw, will any action happen against this?”

Mohammad Tanvir’s tweet

In a follow-up tweet, he used derogatory language and said, “The person in Khadi who is participating in Bhajan Kirtan is a prominent Congress leader from Indore. He is taking people to Ayodhya for free and getting Mujra done in the train.” Mujra is a dance form performed by courtesans during Mughal era for the Mughal rulers, nawabs.

Tanvir writes for Report Look. His tweet was amplified by journalist Rohini Singh.

Mohammad Tanvir’s tweet

Another journalist Ahmed Khabeer of The Jamia Times questioned, “If offering Namaz in train is a crime then what is this?”

Ahmed Khabeer’s tweet

A so called social media activist Shahnawaz Ansari said, “This is a video of Shri Ram Bhakts travelling from Indore to Ayodhya. Everything is allowed for them on the train. If a Muslim offers namaz for ten minutes on the train, his videos go viral and FIR gets registered against him and he gets arrested. People suffering from Islamophobia then debate on it.”

Shahnawaz Ansari’s tweet

Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla had organised pilgrimage

The video was initially shared by Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla. Every year, he arranges a religious trip to Ayodhya for devotees. This year, 600 devotees accompanied him from Indore. From ticket, lodging, and travel to darshan at Ayodhya, everything was arranged by Shukla.

Speaking to OpIndia, Shukla, who expressed his dismay over the comment, said, “This is their mentality. I do not want to comment on this. I am fulfilling my duties. They can do whatever they want to do. I am doing whatever I feel is right. It is for Dharma. I am doing it for Dharma and I will continue to do it.”

As 600 devotees were travelling together, it is highly unlikely any other passenger was there in the bogey at the time the video was shot.



Legal action demanded against Mohammad Tanvir

Lawyer Vikas Pareek commented on Tanvir’s post and said he would file an FIR against the journalist for using derogatory language. In a tweet, Pareek tagged UP Cyber Crime unit and said, “Use of such derogatory words like Mujra for ‘Bhajan Kirtan’ not only hurts the religious sentiments of Hindu communities but also digress into the dignity of women. Please take cognisance of the offence and appropriate legal action to be taken against the offender.”

In a follow-up tweet, he said, “Those who feel appropriate legal action be taken against @TanveerPost, please write a complaint tagging respective police. You may even file an FIR at your respective Police Station. Make sure that no other criminal dares to offend any other religion. Give him a befitting reply.”

Speaking to OpIndia, Pareek said, “I am very much interested in filing FIR against him. The kind of remarks used by him, they were not respectable.”

Twitter user LotusAni urged NCW to take action against him and said, “The language used by this handle for Hindu women! Please take action.”

Lawyer and journalist Vivek Verma said, “They are neither disturbing Muslims nor others as coach booked by Hindus only as a barati. In the namaz video, one Muslim guy stopped a Hindu from a seat on berth which is a crime.”

