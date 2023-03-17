On 13th March 2023, a 9-year-old girl was raped near a railway track in the area under the Shahganj police station of Agra city. The accused in this case also attempted to kill the girl after the rape which left the girl injured. The police arrested the accused on 17th March 2023, who has been identified as Shahid Usmani.

The victim girl left her house at around 5 am on Monday and went near the railway track for defecation. The accused Shahid Usmani who lives in the neighbourhood of the victim’s house was already present around there. As the minor girl was alone, he dragged her away and took her to a nearby railway cabin where he raped her. After raping the minor girl, the accused Shahid Usmani hit the victim’s head with a brick with the intent to kill her. The girl was injured and she started bleeding. Shahid Usmani immediately left the spot.

The girl somehow reached her home and told her family members about the incident. The girl’s parents filed a complaint at the Shahganj police station and police registered a case in this regard. The girl was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Agra: 9 year old minor girl was brutally raped and left bleeding on road on 13th March. UP Police formed six teams, conducted multiple raids and have successfully arrested the accused monster Shahid



It is notable that miscreants often gather at the spot of the incident right from early in the morning. Youths also roam around the track early in the morning and consume alcohol there. After the incident took place, angry people staged protests as the police did not take action against the miscreants even after several complaints.

The police took swift action in this case. Six teams of Agra police were formed to locate the absconding accused Shahid Usmani. CCTV footage of the areas surrounding the crime spot was checked. The accused was arrested in the morning on 17th March 2023.

Vikash Kumar – SP of Agra city said, “A case of rape of a 9-year-old girl came to light in the Shahganj police station area of Agra on 13th March 2023. Police took action in this case and arrested the accused in this case. He is identified as Shahid Usmani – the son of Zahir Usmani. He is a resident of Shiv Nagar which comes under the Shahganj police station of Agra. The accused was present around the railway track when the victim minor girl went there for defecation early in the morning. Spotting the girl alone, he forcibly took her away and raped her. He also caused injuries to this girl. After committing this crime, the accused went absconding.”

SP Vikash Kumar added, “The police arrested the accused and took him to the spot and made a video in which the accused explained in detail the crime he committed. The police have also recovered the clothes worn by the accused on the day of the crime. We will send those clothes for a forensic investigation. Samples of the victim are also collected and they are sent for forensic investigations. Based on all the statements collected and the scientific evidence obtained in this case, the investigation will further go on. After collecting all the data we will file the charge sheet in this case as soon as possible. We will try our best so that the accused gets a punishment very soon.”