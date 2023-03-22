On Tuesday, Sukhbir Singh Badal, the President of the Shiromani Akali Dal, announced that the party is prepared to offer legal support to any Sikh youths who may have been arrested by the Punjab Police during their pursuit of fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

In a tweet, Sukhbir Singh Badal, a leader of the Akali Dal, announced that the Shiromani Akali Dal has resolved to furnish full legal aid to any Sikh youngsters who are detained in the current unconstitutional crackdown in Punjab and guarantee that their rights are not infringed by AAP Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to provide complete legal assistance to all Sikh youth arrested in the ongoing extra-constitutional crackdown in Punjab and ensure their rights are not trampled upon by @AAPPunjab govt.



Helpline numbers are given below: pic.twitter.com/SHspqXPqLl — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 21, 2023

The Shiromani Akali Dal has issued a list of legal team helpline numbers, including Arshdeep S Kler at 8054200007, Harish Rai Dhanda at 9814220300, Gurmeet S Maan at 9815533999, Bhagwant S Siyalaka at 9815250589, Amardeep S Dharni at 9815000026, Jaspreet S Brar at 8054800034, Parampreet S Bajwa at 7814400060, Parambir S Sunny at 9872360026, Zubin at 9855572302, and Ravinder S Sampla at 9814474445. The Shiromani Akali Dal office can also be contacted at 0172-2639256.

Badal expressed his outrage in a separate tweet, denouncing the arbitrary detention of Sikh youths, particularly those who follow the Amritdhari faith, based solely on suspicion using unconstitutional tactics. The Shiromani Akali Dal vehemently condemns such actions and demands the prompt release of all those who have been unjustly arrested in the ongoing crackdown.

He further tweeted, “Shiromani Akali Dal stands for Justice and the protection of the rights of the Punjabis in general and the Sikhs in particular within the federal framework, with more powers to the states, a demand echoed now by other political parties too”.

Sukhbir Singh Badal went on to assert that the ruling AAP government is attempting to smear the Sikh community for the sake of communal polarization and electoral advantage by carrying out these arrests.

“SAD strongly condemns the puppet AAP regime in Punjab for the undeclared emergency and reign of repression & terror let loose in the state. We warn the govt against dangerous conspiracies to defame the most patriotic Sikh community for communal polarization & electoral gains.” Badal tweeted.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Gill revealed on Tuesday that the Punjab Police have apprehended 154 individuals for causing a disruption to the “peace and harmony” of the state.

“A total of 154 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state,” IGP Gill revealed at a press conference.